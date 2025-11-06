Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Ognennyy malchik
1 poster
Going 1
Not going 0
Kinoafisha Films Ognennyy malchik

Ognennyy malchik

Ognennyy malchik
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Going 1
Not going 0
Ognennyy malchik - trailer
Ognennyy malchik  trailer
Country Russia
Production year 2025
World premiere 6 November 2025
Release date
6 November 2025 Russia Вольга
Production Globus Film Studio, Rezervnaya kopiya
Also known as
Ognennyy malchik, Огненный мальчик
Director
Nadezhda Mikhalkova
Nadezhda Mikhalkova
Cast
Yuliya Vysotskaya
Yuliya Vysotskaya
Denis Kosikov
Elizaveta Ishchenko
Elizaveta Ishchenko
Oksana Akinshina
Oksana Akinshina
Anna Mikhalkova
Anna Mikhalkova
Cast and Crew

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers All trailers
Ognennyy malchik - trailer
Ognennyy malchik Trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Klyovny ulove
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Here
Here
2024, USA, Drama
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more