Kinoafisha
Films
Ognennyy malchik
Ognennyy malchik
Ognennyy malchik
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Drama
Going
1
Not going
0
Ognennyy malchik
trailer
trailer
Country
Russia
Production year
2025
World premiere
6 November 2025
Release date
6 November 2025
Russia
Вольга
Production
Globus Film Studio, Rezervnaya kopiya
Also known as
Ognennyy malchik, Огненный мальчик
Director
Nadezhda Mikhalkova
Cast
Yuliya Vysotskaya
Denis Kosikov
Elizaveta Ishchenko
Oksana Akinshina
Anna Mikhalkova
Cast and Crew
Film rating
0.0
Rate
0
vote
Write review
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
