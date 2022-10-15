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Poster of Umberto Eco: A Library of the World
7.4
Kinoafisha Films Umberto Eco: A Library of the World
7.4

Umberto Eco: A Library of the World

, 2022
Umberto Eco: La biblioteca del mondo
Italy / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Umberto Eco: A Library of the World
7.4

Synopsis

A walk through the immense private library of Italian writer and thinker Umberto Eco (1932-2016).

Cast

Giuseppe Cederna
Umberto Echo
Self
Walter Leonardi
Walter Leonardi
Mariella Valentini
Zoe Tavarelli
Carlotta Eco
Self
Emanuele Eco
Self
Pietro Eco
Self
Stefano Eco
Self
Riccardo Fedriga
Self
Niccolò Ferrero
Paolo Giangrasso
Director Davide Ferrario
Composer Fabio Barovero
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 28 July 2023
World premiere 15 October 2022
Release date
21 March 2024 Germany
2 March 2023 Italy
11 December 2024 South Korea ALL
Worldwide Gross $23,966
Production Film Commission Torino-Piemonte, Film Commission Torino-Piemonte, Ministero della Cultura (MiC)
Also known as
Umberto Eco: La biblioteca del mondo, Umberto Eco: A Library of the World, Umberto Eco - La biblioteca del mondo, Umbereuto Eko: Segyeui doseogwan, Umberto Eco - A Biblioteca do Mundo, Umberto Eco - Eine Bibliothek der Welt, Umberto Eco - La biblioteca, Umberto Eco - Mit italienske bibliotek, Umberto Eco: Dünya'nın Kütüphanesi, Umberto Eco: La bibliothèque du monde, Umberto Eco : la bibliothèque du monde, Umberto Eco: la biblioteca del mondo – Un film in tre capitoli e un epilogo

Film rating

7.4
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb
Updated 19 August 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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