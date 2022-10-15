ProductionFilm Commission Torino-Piemonte, Film Commission Torino-Piemonte, Ministero della Cultura (MiC)
Also known as
Umberto Eco: La biblioteca del mondo, Umberto Eco: A Library of the World, Umberto Eco - La biblioteca del mondo, Umbereuto Eko: Segyeui doseogwan, Umberto Eco - A Biblioteca do Mundo, Umberto Eco - Eine Bibliothek der Welt, Umberto Eco - La biblioteca, Umberto Eco - Mit italienske bibliotek, Umberto Eco: Dünya'nın Kütüphanesi, Umberto Eco: La bibliothèque du monde, Umberto Eco : la bibliothèque du monde, Umberto Eco: la biblioteca del mondo – Un film in tre capitoli e un epilogo
Film rating
7.4
Rate10 votes
7.3IMDb
Updated 19 August 2026
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.