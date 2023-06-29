An unlikely marriage between two worlds that would like to unite, but their diversity will inexorably make them incompatible. And the more they try, the more they move away, with the hand of fate. Or maybe not...
ProductionEuropictures, Adler Entertainment, MG PRODUCTION
Also known as
Lo sposo indeciso che non poteva o forse non voleva più uscire dal bagno, Apologo dello sposo indeciso che non poteva più uscire dal bagno, Lo Sposo Indeciso che non poteva (o forse non voleva) più uscire dal bagno, Нерешительный жених