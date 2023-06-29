Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Undecided Groom
4.8
The Undecided Groom - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Undecided Groom
4.8

The Undecided Groom

, 2023
Lo sposo indeciso che non poteva o forse non voleva più uscire dal bagno
Italy / Drama, Romantic / 18+
Trailers
Poster of The Undecided Groom
4.8
The Undecided Groom - Dubbed trailer
The Undecided Groom  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

An unlikely marriage between two worlds that would like to unite, but their diversity will inexorably make them incompatible. And the more they try, the more they move away, with the hand of fate. Or maybe not...

Cast

Gianmarco Tognazzi
Gianmarco Tognazzi
Gianni Buridano
Ilenia Pastorelli
Ilenia Pastorelli
Samanta
Francesco Pannofino
Francesco Pannofino
Remo
Ornella Muti
Ornella Muti
Barbara
Giorgio Colangeli
Dottor Tagliacarne
Claudia Gerini
Claudia Gerini
Maga Cecilia
Jenny De Nucci
Stefano Pesce
Edoardo
Morena Gentile
Lorena
Giulia Gualano
Tina
Giulia Gorietti
Giulia Gorietti
Nadia
Director Giorgio Amato
Writer Giorgio Amato
Composer Eugenio Vicedomini
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 29 June 2023
Release date
25 January 2024 Russia ПилотКино
25 January 2024 Azerbaijan
29 June 2023 Italy
25 January 2024 Kyrgyzstan
25 January 2024 Moldova
25 January 2024 Tajikistan
Worldwide Gross $4,021
Production Europictures, Adler Entertainment, MG PRODUCTION
Also known as
Lo sposo indeciso che non poteva o forse non voleva più uscire dal bagno, Apologo dello sposo indeciso che non poteva più uscire dal bagno, Lo Sposo Indeciso che non poteva (o forse non voleva) più uscire dal bagno, Нерешительный жених

Film rating

4.8
Rate 10 votes
5.1 IMDb
Updated 22 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
The Undecided Groom - Dubbed trailer
The Undecided Groom Dubbed trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Mutiny
Mutiny
2026, USA, Action, Thriller, Crime
Moonzy the Movie
Moonzy the Movie
2026, Russia, Animation, Children's, Family
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Sacrifice
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Moana
Moana
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Family
Hive
Hive
2026, Canada, Horror, Detective, Sci-Fi
Interstellar
Interstellar
2014, USA / Great Britain, Sci-Fi
Deep Water
Deep Water
2026, USA / Spain, Action, Horror, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more