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Poster of When Time Got Louder
7.1
Kinoafisha Films When Time Got Louder
7.1

When Time Got Louder

, 2022
When Time Got Louder
Canada / Drama / 18+
Poster of When Time Got Louder
7.1

Synopsis

Departing for college, Abbie leaves her parents and brother who has autism and is non-verbal. As she explores her independence and sexuality, she's torn between her new life and her love for her brother.

Cast

Willow Shields
Abbie Peterson
Lochlyn Munro
Lochlyn Munro
Mark Peterson
Elizabeth Mitchell
Elizabeth Mitchell
Tish Peterson
Piper Curda
Piper Curda
Jen
Matt Anderson
Matt Anderson
Cooper
Sharon Taylor
Sharon Taylor
Benita Ha
Jonathan Simao
Kayden Peterson
Ava Capri
Karly
Aias Dalman
Young Kayden
Ava Grace Cooper
Young Abbie
Sam Robert Muik
Brooke
Director Connie Cocchia
Writer Connie Cocchia
Composer Chris Hyson
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada
Runtime 1 hour 54 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 17 November 2023
World premiere 20 June 2022
Budget $2,000,000
Production Cocchia Productions, Gold Star Productions
Also known as
When Time Got Louder, 웬 타임 갓 라우더, 岁月琅琅

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
Updated 26 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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