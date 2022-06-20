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7.1
Kinoafisha
Films
When Time Got Louder
7.1
When Time Got Louder
, 2022
When Time Got Louder
Canada / Drama / 18+
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7.1
Synopsis
Departing for college, Abbie leaves her parents and brother who has autism and is non-verbal. As she explores her independence and sexuality, she's torn between her new life and her love for her brother.
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Cast
Willow Shields
Abbie Peterson
Lochlyn Munro
Mark Peterson
Elizabeth Mitchell
Tish Peterson
Piper Curda
Jen
Matt Anderson
Cooper
Sharon Taylor
Benita Ha
Jonathan Simao
Kayden Peterson
Ava Capri
Karly
Aias Dalman
Young Kayden
Ava Grace Cooper
Young Abbie
Sam Robert Muik
Brooke
Director
Connie Cocchia
Writer
Connie Cocchia
Composer
Chris Hyson
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Canada
Runtime
1 hour 54 minutes
Production year
2022
Online premiere
17 November 2023
World premiere
20 June 2022
Budget
$2,000,000
Production
Cocchia Productions, Gold Star Productions
Also known as
When Time Got Louder, 웬 타임 갓 라우더, 岁月琅琅
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Film rating
7.1
Rate
10
votes
6.7
IMDb
Updated 26 December 2023
Stills
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Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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