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5.9
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Ivanovy-Ivanovy. Novogodnie priklyucheniya
5.9
Ivanovy-Ivanovy. Novogodnie priklyucheniya
, 2023
Ivanovy-Ivanovy. Novogodnie priklyucheniya
Russia / Comedy / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
5.9
Cast
Stanislav Duzhnikov
Borya Ivanov
Mikhail Trukhin
Anna Ukolova
Svetlana Kolpakova
Nina Ivanova
Ashot Keshchyan
David
Ekaterina Golubeva
Styuardessa
Olesya Gribok
Yury Itskov
Viktor Alekseyevich Ivanov
Roman Kazachkov
Bortprovodnik
Andrey Kryzhniy
Alexey Lukin
Vanya Ivanov
Elena Mironova
Zhenshchina v samolyote
Director
Anton Fedotov
,
Sergey Znamenskiy
Writer
Aleksey Lebedev
,
Sergey Lebedev
,
Artyom Milovanov
,
Stanislav Teleshev
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 36 minutes
Production year
2023
Production
Pick Up Film
Also known as
Ivanovy-Ivanovy. Novogodnie priklyucheniya, Ивановы-Ивановы. Новогодние приключения
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Film rating
5.9
Rate
15
votes
5.6
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Best Russian Films
Stills
Showtimes
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