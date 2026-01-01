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Poster of Ivanovy-Ivanovy. Novogodnie priklyucheniya
5.9
Kinoafisha Films Ivanovy-Ivanovy. Novogodnie priklyucheniya
5.9

Ivanovy-Ivanovy. Novogodnie priklyucheniya

, 2023
Ivanovy-Ivanovy. Novogodnie priklyucheniya
Russia / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Ivanovy-Ivanovy. Novogodnie priklyucheniya
5.9

Cast

Stanislav Duzhnikov
Stanislav Duzhnikov
Borya Ivanov
Mikhail Trukhin
Mikhail Trukhin
Anna Ukolova
Anna Ukolova
Svetlana Kolpakova
Svetlana Kolpakova
Nina Ivanova
Ashot Keshchyan
Ashot Keshchyan
David
Ekaterina Golubeva
Styuardessa
Olesya Gribok
Olesya Gribok
Yury Itskov
Yury Itskov
Viktor Alekseyevich Ivanov
Roman Kazachkov
Bortprovodnik
Andrey Kryzhniy
Andrey Kryzhniy
Alexey Lukin
Alexey Lukin
Vanya Ivanov
Elena Mironova
Zhenshchina v samolyote
Director Anton Fedotov, Sergey Znamenskiy
Writer Aleksey Lebedev, Sergey Lebedev, Artyom Milovanov, Stanislav Teleshev
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2023
Production Pick Up Film
Also known as
Ivanovy-Ivanovy. Novogodnie priklyucheniya, Ивановы-Ивановы. Новогодние приключения

Film rating

5.9
Rate 15 votes
5.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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