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6.3
Kinoafisha
Films
Pumpkin Everything
6.3
Pumpkin Everything
, 2022
Pumpkin Everything
Canada, USA / Comedy, Drama, Romantic / 18+
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Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
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6.3
Synopsis
Amy is a novelist who returns to her hometown to look after her stubborn grandfather, Tom, and his pumpkin-themed store. While there, she crosses paths with a man from her past.
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Cast
Taylor Cole
Amy
Corey Sevier
Kit
Michael Ironside
Tom
Paul Essiembre
Luke
Amy Groening
Carla
Paula Boudreau
Lillian
Brenda Gorlick
Maggie
Rachael McLaren
Nurse
Jay Koensgen
Driver
Ciera Fredborg
Bookstore Manager
Rachael-Rose Mclaren
Nurse
Director
Jeff Beesley
Writer
Paul Ditty
,
Beth Labonte
Composer
Christopher Guglick
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Canada / USA
Runtime
1 hour 24 minutes
Production year
2022
Online premiere
7 November 2023
World premiere
8 October 2022
Production
Hallmark Channel, Pumpkin Everything Pictures, Untitled Entertainment
Also known as
Pumpkin Everything, Buča na bučo, Bundeva za sve, Kürbis-Chaos in der Heimat, Sve od bundeve, Totul cu dovleac, Un automne à deux, Всё из тыквы
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Film rating
6.3
Rate
10
votes
6.2
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 18 December 2023
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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