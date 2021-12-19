When her family firm’s annual Christmas toy drive is in jeopardy, Holly Silver must convince pro athlete Jack Kane to be the public face of the campaign to help save it. As Noelle helps Jack rediscover the meaning of Christmas, Holly reconnects with her own family traditions. While Jack and Holly go through challenges of making Christmas dreams for others come true, they discover kindred spirits in each other and the potential for the gift of romance this holiday season.
ProductionAll Canadian Entertainment, GAC Productions, Brad Krevoy Television
Also known as
Joy for Christmas, Alegria Para o Natal, Božićna radost, Joy for Christmas - Viel Gutes zu Weihnachten, Mon elfe de Noël, Radost za Božić, Radost za božič, Ünnepi segítség, Viel Gutes zu Weihnachten, Радость на Рождество