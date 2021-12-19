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Poster of Joy for Christmas
6.1
Kinoafisha Films Joy for Christmas
6.1

Joy for Christmas

, 2021
Joy for Christmas
USA / Comedy, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Joy for Christmas
6.1

Synopsis

When her family firm’s annual Christmas toy drive is in jeopardy, Holly Silver must convince pro athlete Jack Kane to be the public face of the campaign to help save it. As Noelle helps Jack rediscover the meaning of Christmas, Holly reconnects with her own family traditions. While Jack and Holly go through challenges of making Christmas dreams for others come true, they discover kindred spirits in each other and the potential for the gift of romance this holiday season.

Cast

Cindy Busby
Holly
Andrew Airlie
Edward
Madison Smith
Justin
Azriel Dalman
Samuel Page
Samuel Page
Jack
Erin Boyes
Erin Boyes
Eve
Wesley MacInnes
Bob
Jason Schombing
Mac
Lauren K. Robek
Katherine
Donny Lucas
Gil
Andy Rukes
Andrew
Director Pat Williams
Writer Steve N. White, Joel Canfield, Lisa Canfield
Composer Stu Goldberg
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 26 minutes
Production year 2021
Online premiere 7 November 2023
World premiere 19 December 2021
Budget $2,000,000
Production All Canadian Entertainment, GAC Productions, Brad Krevoy Television
Also known as
Joy for Christmas, Alegria Para o Natal, Božićna radost, Joy for Christmas - Viel Gutes zu Weihnachten, Mon elfe de Noël, Radost za Božić, Radost za božič, Ünnepi segítség, Viel Gutes zu Weihnachten, Радость на Рождество

Film rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
6.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 25 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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