This charts the journey of a fierce young woman, Habi, and a budding new mayor, Pierre, crossing paths in an underprivileged suburb on the outskirts of Paris. Habi, a native of the suburb who is involved in social orgs helping locals, becomes a political figure. Pierre, meanwhile, is a former doctor who takes the city’s reins after the mayor’s death and sets off to follow his agenda.
|4 April 2024
|Czechia
|6 December 2023
|France
|6 March 2025
|Germany
|26 September 2024
|Greece
|4 April 2024
|Hungary
|11 July 2024
|Italy
|24 May 2024
|Japan
|14 March 2024
|Montenegro
|28 March 2024
|Netherlands
|12
|24 May 2024
|Norway
|22 November 2024
|Poland
|19 July 2024
|Romania
|24 February 2024
|Serbia
|19 June 2024
|Spain
|12