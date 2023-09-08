Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Building 5
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Building 5

Building 5

Bâtiment 5 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

This charts the journey of a fierce young woman, Habi, and a budding new mayor, Pierre, crossing paths in an underprivileged suburb on the outskirts of Paris. Habi, a native of the suburb who is involved in social orgs helping locals, becomes a political figure. Pierre, meanwhile, is a former doctor who takes the city’s reins after the mayor’s death and sets off to follow his agenda.

Building 5 - trailer
Building 5  trailer
Country France
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 8 September 2023
Release date
4 April 2024 Czechia
6 December 2023 France
6 March 2025 Germany
26 September 2024 Greece
4 April 2024 Hungary
11 July 2024 Italy
24 May 2024 Japan
14 March 2024 Montenegro
28 March 2024 Netherlands 12
24 May 2024 Norway
22 November 2024 Poland
19 July 2024 Romania
24 February 2024 Serbia
19 June 2024 Spain 12
Worldwide Gross $1,053,814
Production Srab Films, Lyly Films, France 2 Cinéma
Also known as
Bâtiment 5, Les Indésirables, Batiment 5, De uønskede, Los indeseables, De oönskade, Die Unerwünschten - Les Indésirables, Gli indesiderabili, Kolonia nr 5, Les Indesirables, Nemkívánatos személyek, Os Indesejáveis, Οι παρείσακτοι, バティモン5 望まれざる者, 兩個世界
Director
Ladj Ly
Ladj Ly
Cast
Alexis Manenti
Alexis Manenti
Steve Tientcheu
Steve Tientcheu
Jeanne Balibar
Jeanne Balibar
Stefan Godin
Corinne Valancogne
Cast and Crew

Film rating

6.7
Rate 10 votes
6.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Trailers All trailers
Building 5 - trailer
Building 5 Trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more