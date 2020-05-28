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Poster of First We Eat
6.8
Kinoafisha Films First We Eat
6.8

First We Eat

, 2020
First We Eat
Canada / Documentary / 18+
Poster of First We Eat
6.8

Synopsis

Putting food security to the test in Yukon, the filmmaker bans all store-bought groceries from her house in a year-long adventure in farming, fishing and foraging complicated by three skeptical teenagers, no caffeine and -40° temperatures.
Director Suzanne Crocker
Writer Suzanne Crocker, Nettie Wild
Composer Alex Houghton, David Parfit
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada
Runtime 1 hour 41 minutes
Production year 2020
Online premiere 24 September 2020
World premiere 28 May 2020
Production Drift Productions
Also known as
First We Eat, Canada - Manger local, une aventure au Yukon, Kanada - Eine Familie im Selbstversorger-Modus, Kõht olgu täis

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
Updated 30 October 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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