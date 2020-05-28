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6.8
Kinoafisha
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First We Eat
6.8
First We Eat
, 2020
First We Eat
Canada / Documentary / 18+
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Cast & Crew
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6.8
Synopsis
Putting food security to the test in Yukon, the filmmaker bans all store-bought groceries from her house in a year-long adventure in farming, fishing and foraging complicated by three skeptical teenagers, no caffeine and -40° temperatures.
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Director
Suzanne Crocker
Writer
Suzanne Crocker
,
Nettie Wild
Composer
Alex Houghton
,
David Parfit
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Canada
Runtime
1 hour 41 minutes
Production year
2020
Online premiere
24 September 2020
World premiere
28 May 2020
Production
Drift Productions
Also known as
First We Eat, Canada - Manger local, une aventure au Yukon, Kanada - Eine Familie im Selbstversorger-Modus, Kõht olgu täis
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Film rating
6.8
Rate
10
votes
6.7
IMDb
Updated 30 October 2023
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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