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Poster of Voploshchenie
6.2
Voploshchenie - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Voploshchenie
6.2

Voploshchenie

, 2024
Voploshchenie
Russia / Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Voploshchenie
6.2
Voploshchenie - Trailer
Voploshchenie  Trailer

Cast

Olga Kabo
Olga Kabo
Elizaveta Petrovna
Anastasiya Shevchuk
Anastasiya Shevchuk
Ilya Chernysh
Strannik
Yuriy Kriger
Yuriy Kriger
Yuriy Kriger
Aleksandr Novikov
Gena
Sergey Beskhlebnov
Dimon
Alyona Butylkina
Alyona Butylkina
Prodavets
Egor Gatsuk
Brat Artyoma
Mariya Ilyakova
Yulya
Aleksey Ivankov
Svetlov
Dmitriy Ivanyugin
Lyokha
Director Mikhail Shevchuk
Writer Mikhail Shevchuk
Composer Sergey Sysoev
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 2 hours 12 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 21 November 2024
Release date
21 November 2024 Russia
Worldwide Gross $2,503
Production Prorok
Also known as
Voploshchenie, Воплощение, Voploschenie

Film rating

6.2
Rate 11 votes
5.3 IMDb
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Voploshchenie - Trailer
Voploshchenie Trailer
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