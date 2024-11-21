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Площадки
6.2
Kinoafisha
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Voploshchenie
6.2
Voploshchenie
, 2024
Voploshchenie
Russia / Drama / 18+
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6.2
Voploshchenie
Trailer
Trailer
Cast
Olga Kabo
Elizaveta Petrovna
Anastasiya Shevchuk
Ilya Chernysh
Strannik
Yuriy Kriger
Yuriy Kriger
Aleksandr Novikov
Gena
Sergey Beskhlebnov
Dimon
Alyona Butylkina
Prodavets
Egor Gatsuk
Brat Artyoma
Mariya Ilyakova
Yulya
Aleksey Ivankov
Svetlov
Dmitriy Ivanyugin
Lyokha
Director
Mikhail Shevchuk
Writer
Mikhail Shevchuk
Composer
Sergey Sysoev
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
2 hours 12 minutes
Production year
2024
World premiere
21 November 2024
Release date
21 November 2024
Russia
Worldwide Gross
$2,503
Production
Prorok
Also known as
Voploshchenie, Воплощение, Voploschenie
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Film rating
6.2
Rate
11
votes
5.3
IMDb
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