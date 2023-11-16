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Poster of Best. Christmas. Ever!
4.6
Best. Christmas. Ever! - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Best. Christmas. Ever!
4.6

Best. Christmas. Ever!

, 2023
Best. Christmas. Ever.
USA / Comedy, Romantic / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Best. Christmas. Ever!
4.6
Best. Christmas. Ever! - Trailer
Best. Christmas. Ever!  Trailer

Synopsis

When a twist of fate lands Charlotte and her family at her old college friend’s Jackie’s house only days before Christmas, she seizes the opportunity to prove her old friend's life isn’t as wonderful as it seems from her holiday newsletter.

Cast

Heather Graham
Heather Graham
Charlotte Sanders
Brandy
Jackie Jennings
Jason Biggs
Jason Biggs
Rob Sanders
Matt Cedeño
Valentino
Wyatt Hunt
Grant Sanders
Abby Villasmil
Dora Sanders
Madison Skye Validum
Beatrix Jennings
Nadia Sine
Rose McCaffrey
Janet Lo
Keiko
Allan Groves
Loan Manager
Director Mary Lambert
Writer Charles Shyer, Todd Calgi Gallicano
Composer Jeff Rona
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 16 November 2023
World premiere 16 November 2023
Production Motion Picture Corporation of America (MPCA)
Also known as
Best. Christmas. Ever!, Mejor Navidad ¡Imposible!, Bonjour l'esprit de Noël, Bonjour l'esprit de Noël!, Hayatımın En İyi Noel Tatili, Mejor Navidad, ¡imposible!, Minden idők legjobb karácsonya, Najlepsze święta w życiu, O Melhor. Natal. De Sempre!, O Melhor. Natal. de Todos!, Paras joulu ikinä, The Holiday Letter, Verdens beste jul, Τα καλύτερα Χριστούγεννα ever!, Найкраще. Різдво. У житті!, Самое. Лучшее. Рождество, サイコーで、最高のクリスマス, 史上最狂聖誕！, Лучшее. Рождество. В жизни!, بهترین. کریسمس. تا به الآن!

Film rating

4.6
Rate 14 votes
4.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 22 November 2024

Film Trailers

All trailers
Best. Christmas. Ever! - Trailer
Best. Christmas. Ever! Trailer
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