When a twist of fate lands Charlotte and her family at her old college friend’s Jackie’s house only days before Christmas, she seizes the opportunity to prove her old friend's life isn’t as wonderful as it seems from her holiday newsletter.
ProductionMotion Picture Corporation of America (MPCA)
Also known as
Best. Christmas. Ever!, Mejor Navidad ¡Imposible!, Bonjour l'esprit de Noël, Bonjour l'esprit de Noël!, Hayatımın En İyi Noel Tatili, Mejor Navidad, ¡imposible!, Minden idők legjobb karácsonya, Najlepsze święta w życiu, O Melhor. Natal. De Sempre!, O Melhor. Natal. de Todos!, Paras joulu ikinä, The Holiday Letter, Verdens beste jul, Τα καλύτερα Χριστούγεννα ever!, Найкраще. Різдво. У житті!, Самое. Лучшее. Рождество, サイコーで、最高のクリスマス, 史上最狂聖誕！, Лучшее. Рождество. В жизни!, بهترین. کریسمس. تا به الآن!