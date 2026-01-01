Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Anora Anora Awards

Awards and nominations of Anora 2024

Academy Awards, USA 2025 Academy Awards, USA 2025
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Winner
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Best Achievement in Directing
Winner
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Winner
Best Original Screenplay
Winner
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2024 Cannes Film Festival 2024
Palme d'Or
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2025 Golden Globes, USA 2025
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Nominee
 Best Director, Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2025 BAFTA Awards 2025
Best Casting
Winner
Best Actress
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
 Best Director
Nominee
 Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
 Best Editing
Nominee
 Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Toronto International Film Festival 2024 Toronto International Film Festival 2024
Best Film
Nominee
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Prostokvashino
Prostokvashino
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Playdate
Playdate
2025, USA / Canada, Action, Comedy
Now You See Me 3
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Dobryy doktor
Dobryy doktor
2026, Russia, Comedy
The Confession
The Confession
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more