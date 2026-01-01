Menu
Academy Awards, USA 2025
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Winner
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Best Achievement in Directing
Winner
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Winner
Best Original Screenplay
Winner
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2024
Palme d'Or
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2025
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Nominee
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
Nominee
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Nominee
Best Director, Motion Picture
Nominee
Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2025
Best Casting
Winner
Best Actress
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
Best Director
Nominee
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
Best Editing
Nominee
Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Toronto International Film Festival 2024
Best Film
Nominee
