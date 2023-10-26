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Poster of The last supper
6.6
Kinoafisha Films The last supper
6.6

The last supper

, 2023
Son şam yeməyi
Turkey / Biography / 18+
Poster of The last supper
6.6

Synopsis

The Last Supper focuses on what happened in Chankaya Mansion on Sunday, October 28, 1923, the day and night before the proclamation of the republic. The Chankaya Mansion is about to make decisions that will change the fate of the country. The transition to a new form of government is being discussed and the republic will be proclaimed the next day. All the staff working in the kitchen of the mansion, from the cook to the waiter, witness these twenty-four hours full of sadness and happiness.  

Cast

Onur Tuna
Onur Tuna
Mustafa Kemal Atatürk
Pelin Akil
Latife Hanim
Engin Senkan
Ahir
Azra Aksu
Elif
Tuba Dastan
Vecihe
Nehir Gökdemir
Nigar
Cemal Hünal
Komutan Wilson
Mustafa Kirantepe
Yakup
Necip Memili
Necip Memili
Mahmut
Haydar Sahin
Yaver Muzaffer
Asli Tandogan
Elif Annesi
Director Levent Onan
Writer Ayla Haciogullari, Vilmar Özçinar
Composer Mustafa Yazicioglu
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Turkey
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2023
World premiere 26 October 2023
Release date
26 October 2023 Azerbaijan 16+
Worldwide Gross $200,183
Production Cinegenna Pictures
Also known as
Son Aksam Yemegi, The Last Dinner, Das Letzte Abendessen, Le Dernier Dîner, Son Akşam Yemeği, Son Axşam Yeməyi

Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb
Updated 5 August 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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