The Last Supper focuses on what happened in Chankaya Mansion on Sunday, October 28, 1923, the day and night before the proclamation of the republic. The Chankaya Mansion is about to make decisions that will change the fate of the country. The transition to a new form of government is being discussed and the republic will be proclaimed the next day. All the staff working in the kitchen of the mansion, from the cook to the waiter, witness these twenty-four hours full of sadness and happiness.
|26 October 2023
|Azerbaijan
|16+