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Poster of Love Torn in a Dream
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Love Torn in a Dream
7.1

Love Torn in a Dream

, 2000
Combat d'amour en songe
Portugal, France, Chile / Drama, Fantasy / 18+
Poster of Love Torn in a Dream
7.1

Synopsis

A serious young man of free spirit is forced by his surroundings to become rich at all costs. A group of blind children tries to open the eyes of the unbelievers to the Christian faith. Retired nuns who open a brothel, to pay the running costs of the convent. These rather ironic paradoxes turn this fairytale into a philosophical fable.

Cast

Melvil Poupaud
Melvil Poupaud
Loup
Elsa Zylberstein
Elsa Zylberstein
la Sultane
Lambert Wilson
Lambert Wilson
un Pirate
Christian Vadim
Christian Vadim
un Pirate
Diogo Dória
le père de Paul
Marie-France Pisier
L'inconnue
João Bénard da Costa
Le représentant du gouvernement
Rita Durão
Francisco Nascimento
Mathieu Demy
Isabel Ruth
Laurent Malet
Director Raul Ruiz
Writer Raul Ruiz
Composer Jorge Arriagada
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Portugal / France / Chile
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2000
World premiere 28 August 2000
Release date
22 November 2000 France U
24 January 2002 Netherlands
8 October 2002 Poland
18 May 2001 Portugal
Production Gemini Films, Madragoa Filmes, Canal+
Also known as
Combat d'amour en songe, Batalha de Amor em Sonho, Combate de Amor em Sonho, Le trésor des pirates, Love Torn in a Dream, Love Torn in Dream, Wyimaginowane zmagania miłosne, Любовное сражение во сне, Love Torn in Dreams

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb
Updated 26 August 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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