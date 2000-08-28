A serious young man of free spirit is forced by his surroundings to become rich at all costs. A group of blind children tries to open the eyes of the unbelievers to the Christian faith. Retired nuns who open a brothel, to pay the running costs of the convent. These rather ironic paradoxes turn this fairytale into a philosophical fable.
Combat d'amour en songe, Batalha de Amor em Sonho, Combate de Amor em Sonho, Le trésor des pirates, Love Torn in a Dream, Love Torn in Dream, Wyimaginowane zmagania miłosne, Любовное сражение во сне, Love Torn in Dreams
Film rating
7.1
Rate10 votes
7.2IMDb
Updated 26 August 2024
Stills
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.