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7.1
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Silver Dollar Road
7.1
Silver Dollar Road
, 2023
Silver Dollar Road
France, USA / Documentary / 18+
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Showtimes
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7.1
Synopsis
A Black family in North Carolina battles decades of harassment by land developers trying to seize their waterfront property, in this searing documentary by Oscar-nominated director Raoul Peck (I Am Not Your Negro).
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Cast
John C. Barnett
Self - Civil Rights Activist
Classie Curley
Self - Gertrude's Sister
Melvin Davis
Self - Gertrude's Son
Kim Duhon
Self - Gertrude's Granddaughter
Anita Earls
Self - Lawyer
Mamie Ellison
Self - Gertrude's Daughter
Nate Ellison
Self - Melvin's Grandnephew
Roderick Ellison
Self - Melvin's Nephew
James Hairston
Self - Lawyer
Wayne Lawrence
Self
Director
Raoul Peck
Writer
Raoul Peck
,
Lizzie Presser
Composer
Alexei Aigui
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
France / USA
Runtime
1 hour 40 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
13 October 2023
World premiere
8 September 2023
Release date
13 October 2023
USA
PG
Production
Amazon Studios, JuVee Productions, ProPublica
Also known as
Silver Dollar Road, El camino de Silver Dollar, Silver Dollar Yolu, 银元路
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Film rating
7.1
Rate
10
votes
6.7
IMDb
Updated 22 November 2024
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