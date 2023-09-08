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Poster of Silver Dollar Road
7.1
Kinoafisha Films Silver Dollar Road
7.1

Silver Dollar Road

, 2023
Silver Dollar Road
France, USA / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Silver Dollar Road
7.1

Synopsis

A Black family in North Carolina battles decades of harassment by land developers trying to seize their waterfront property, in this searing documentary by Oscar-nominated director Raoul Peck (I Am Not Your Negro).

Cast

John C. Barnett
Self - Civil Rights Activist
Classie Curley
Self - Gertrude's Sister
Melvin Davis
Self - Gertrude's Son
Kim Duhon
Self - Gertrude's Granddaughter
Anita Earls
Self - Lawyer
Mamie Ellison
Self - Gertrude's Daughter
Nate Ellison
Self - Melvin's Grandnephew
Roderick Ellison
Self - Melvin's Nephew
James Hairston
Self - Lawyer
Wayne Lawrence
Self
Director Raoul Peck
Writer Raoul Peck, Lizzie Presser
Composer Alexei Aigui
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France / USA
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 13 October 2023
World premiere 8 September 2023
Release date
13 October 2023 USA PG
Production Amazon Studios, JuVee Productions, ProPublica
Also known as
Silver Dollar Road, El camino de Silver Dollar, Silver Dollar Yolu, 银元路

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
6.7 IMDb
Updated 22 November 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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