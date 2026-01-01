Menu
Poster of Mr. & Mrs. 55
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Mr. & Mrs. 55

Mr. & Mrs. 55

Mr. & Mrs. '55 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

A young, naive heiress is forced into a 'marriage of convenience' with an unemployed cartoonist in an attempt to save her millions - a move orchestrated by the scheming aunt.
Country India
Runtime 2 hours 37 minutes
Production year 1955
World premiere 11 February 1955
Release date
11 February 1955 India
Production Guru Dutt Films Pvt. Ltd.
Also known as
Mr. & Mrs. '55, 55年夫妻, Mister and Mrs. '55, Mr. & Mrs. 55, Мистер и миссис 55
Director
Guru Dutt
Cast
Madhubala
Lalita Pawar
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.1
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
