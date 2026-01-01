Menu
1 poster
Mr. & Mrs. 55
Mr. & Mrs. '55
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Comedy
Musical
Romantic
Synopsis
A young, naive heiress is forced into a 'marriage of convenience' with an unemployed cartoonist in an attempt to save her millions - a move orchestrated by the scheming aunt.
Expand
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 37 minutes
Production year
1955
World premiere
11 February 1955
Release date
11 February 1955
India
Production
Guru Dutt Films Pvt. Ltd.
Also known as
Mr. & Mrs. '55, 55年夫妻, Mister and Mrs. '55, Mr. & Mrs. 55, Мистер и миссис 55
Director
Guru Dutt
Cast
Madhubala
Lalita Pawar
Cast and Crew
Film rating
7.1
Rate
10
votes
7.2
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
