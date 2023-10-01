Rachel Lee, the so-called teenage mastermind behind a string of high-profile celebrity robberies in 2008 and 2009, shares what motivated her to rally her friends to break into celebrity homes in Hollywood to ransack and steal.
ProductionHBO Documentary Films, Story Syndicate, Carr Lot Productions
Also known as
The Ringleader: The Case of the Bling Ring, A bandavezér: A Bling Ring csapat esete, A Líder do Bling Ring: Os Roubos de Hollywood Hills, La líder del Bling Ring: Los robos de Hollywood Hills, Liderka: Sprawa Bling Ring, Mente criminal: El caso del Bling Ring
Film rating
5.5
Rate10 votes
5.6IMDb
Updated 9 October 2023
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.