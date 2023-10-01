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Poster of The Ringleader: The Case of the Bling Ring
5.5
Kinoafisha Films The Ringleader: The Case of the Bling Ring
5.5

The Ringleader: The Case of the Bling Ring

, 2023
The Ringleader: The Case of the Bling Ring
USA / Documentary / 18+
Poster of The Ringleader: The Case of the Bling Ring
5.5

Synopsis

Rachel Lee, the so-called teenage mastermind behind a string of high-profile celebrity robberies in 2008 and 2009, shares what motivated her to rally her friends to break into celebrity homes in Hollywood to ransack and steal.

Cast

Amy Kaufman
Christine Kee
Sarika Kim
David Lee
Rachel Lee
Self - Bling Ring Mastermind
Josh Mankiewicz
Self - Dateline NBC Correspondent
Allen Salkin
Eden Shizzle
Director Erin Lee Carr
Composer Chanell Crichlow, Michael Tuller
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 1 October 2023
World premiere 1 October 2023
Production HBO Documentary Films, Story Syndicate, Carr Lot Productions
Also known as
The Ringleader: The Case of the Bling Ring, A bandavezér: A Bling Ring csapat esete, A Líder do Bling Ring: Os Roubos de Hollywood Hills, La líder del Bling Ring: Los robos de Hollywood Hills, Liderka: Sprawa Bling Ring, Mente criminal: El caso del Bling Ring

Film rating

5.5
Rate 10 votes
5.6 IMDb
Updated 9 October 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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