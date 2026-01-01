Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Awards
Awards and nominations of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour 2023
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Awards
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
Filming locations
Golden Globes 2024
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
Nominee
Now Playing
New Releases
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
Prostokvashino
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Diabolic
2025, Australia, Horror
Yolki 12
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure, Family
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
2025, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Za Palycha! 2
2026, Russia, Comedy
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Father Mother Sister Brother
2025, USA, Drama
CrazyMinded
2025, Italy, Comedy
Traction Park Massacre
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree