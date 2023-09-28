Menu
Synopsis

After 12 years of fleeing from the village to the city after losing to the society, a couple who had an inter¬ caste love relationship returned to the village with their 9-year-old son Prasad to face the society to face to face. The country became a republic, the constitution was written in favor of the people, and caste untouchability was declared illegal by the law, the future conflict for Baburam and Narayani, who returned to the village, the struggle for that, and ups and downs journey to achieve the goal is Prasad 2. What is bigger than love for them?

 
Country Nepal
Runtime 2 hours 5 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 28 September 2023
Release date
28 September 2023 UAE
Budget 15,000,000 NPR
Also known as
Director
Dipendra Lama
6.7
Rate 10 votes
6 IMDb
