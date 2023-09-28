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Poster of Gaddi Jaandi Ae Chalaangaan Maardi
7.2
Kinoafisha Films Gaddi Jaandi Ae Chalaangaan Maardi
7.2

Gaddi Jaandi Ae Chalaangaan Maardi

, 2023
Gaddi Jaandi Ae Chalaangaan Maardi
India / Comedy, Drama / 18+
Poster of Gaddi Jaandi Ae Chalaangaan Maardi
7.2

Synopsis

Struggling to balance his father's materialistic demands and his love for Pooja, Happy lands in a series of comic situations as a red car becomes the center of chaos. Will Happy fulfill his dream of marrying Pooja against all odds?

Cast

Ammy Virk
Binnu Dhillon
Jaswinder Bhalla
Seema Kaushal
Parminder Singh Kainth
Shopkeeper
Jasmin Bajwa
B.N. Sharma
Mahi Sharma
Pammi
Raghavv Bbhanot
Salesman at furniture shop
Parminder Gill
Hero's Mother
Hardeep Gill
Honey Mattu
Director Smeep Kang, Nasir Zaman
Writer Naresh Kathooria, Satnam Singh, Nasir Zaman
Composer Avvy Sra, Desi Crew, Kevin Roy, Kevin Roy, Gurmeet Singh
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 2 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 28 September 2023
Release date
29 September 2023 Great Britain PG
28 September 2023 India UA
25 August 2026 UAE PG13
Worldwide Gross $69,806
Production Nagaada Film Studio, White Hill Studios
Also known as
Gaddi Jaandi Ae Chalaangaan Maardi

Film rating

7.2
Rate 11 votes
6.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 26 September 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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