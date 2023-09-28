Struggling to balance his father's materialistic demands and his love for Pooja, Happy lands in a series of comic situations as a red car becomes the center of chaos. Will Happy fulfill his dream of marrying Pooja against all odds?
Cast
Ammy Virk
Binnu Dhillon
Jaswinder Bhalla
Seema Kaushal
Parminder Singh Kainth
Shopkeeper
Jasmin Bajwa
B.N. Sharma
Mahi Sharma
Pammi
Raghavv Bbhanot
Salesman at furniture shop
Parminder Gill
Hero's Mother
Hardeep Gill
Honey Mattu
DirectorSmeep Kang, Nasir Zaman
WriterNaresh Kathooria, Satnam Singh, Nasir Zaman
ComposerAvvy Sra, Desi Crew, Kevin Roy, Kevin Roy, Gurmeet Singh