Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films The Dresser The Dresser Awards

Awards and nominations of The Dresser 1983

Academy Awards, USA 1984 Academy Awards, USA 1984
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
 Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
 Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
 Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1984 Golden Globes, USA 1984
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Foreign Film
Nominee
 Best Director
Nominee
 Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1985 BAFTA Awards 1985
Best Film
Nominee
 Best Actor
Nominee
 Best Actor
Nominee
 Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
 Best Direction
Nominee
 Best Make Up Artist
Nominee
 Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 1984 Berlin International Film Festival 1984
Best Actor
Winner
C.I.D.A.L.C. Award
Winner
Golden Berlin Bear
Nominee
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Buratino
Buratino
2026, Russia, Family, Adventure
Prostokvashino
Prostokvashino
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Diabolic
Diabolic
2025, Australia, Horror
Yolki 12
Yolki 12
2025, Russia, Comedy, Adventure, Family
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom
2025, Russia, Animation, Adventure, Family
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Za Palycha! 2
Za Palycha! 2
2026, Russia, Comedy
Now You See Me 3
Now You See Me 3
2025, USA, Crime, Thriller
Father Mother Sister Brother
Father Mother Sister Brother
2025, USA, Drama
CrazyMinded
CrazyMinded
2025, Italy, Comedy
Traction Park Massacre
Traction Park Massacre
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more