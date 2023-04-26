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5.9
Kinoafisha
Films
Wherever You Go
5.9
Wherever You Go
, 2023
Matrah Matrouh
Egypt / Action, Comedy, Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
5.9
Synopsis
Set during the 1940s in Egypt, where an accident causes an Egyptian employee and his family to be in danger during the outbreak of some war, and soon, a conflict erupts between the family and the foreign forces.
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Cast
Karim Afifi
Scott Adkins
Joseph
Sami Meghawri
Mahmood Humaida
Tarek Elebiary
Khalil
Moudi Gameel
Andrew McKenzie
The colonel
Sayed Ragab
Shaimaa Saif
Layla Ahmed Zaher
Director
Wael Ihsan
,
Khaled Abou Gharib
Writer
Mohamed Ezz El Din
,
Labib Ezzat
Composer
Hossam Hamdy
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Egypt
Runtime
0 minute
Production year
2023
World premiere
26 April 2023
Release date
26 April 2023
Egypt
7 September 2023
UAE
PG13
Worldwide Gross
$7,862
Production
ElSobky Film
Also known as
Matrah Matrouh, Wherever You Go, Куда бы ты ни отправился
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Film rating
5.9
Rate
10
votes
2.9
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 25 December 2023
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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