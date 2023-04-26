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Poster of Wherever You Go
5.9
Kinoafisha Films Wherever You Go
5.9

Wherever You Go

, 2023
Matrah Matrouh
Egypt / Action, Comedy, Drama / 18+
Poster of Wherever You Go
5.9

Synopsis

Set during the 1940s in Egypt, where an accident causes an Egyptian employee and his family to be in danger during the outbreak of some war, and soon, a conflict erupts between the family and the foreign forces.

Cast

Karim Afifi
Scott Adkins
Scott Adkins
Joseph
Sami Meghawri
Mahmood Humaida
Tarek Elebiary
Khalil
Moudi Gameel
Andrew McKenzie
The colonel
Sayed Ragab
Shaimaa Saif
Layla Ahmed Zaher
Director Wael Ihsan, Khaled Abou Gharib
Writer Mohamed Ezz El Din, Labib Ezzat
Composer Hossam Hamdy
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Egypt
Runtime 0 minute
Production year 2023
World premiere 26 April 2023
Release date
26 April 2023 Egypt
7 September 2023 UAE PG13
Worldwide Gross $7,862
Production ElSobky Film
Also known as
Matrah Matrouh, Wherever You Go, Куда бы ты ни отправился

Film rating

5.9
Rate 10 votes
2.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 25 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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