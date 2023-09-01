Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Paramporul
7.7
Kinoafisha Films Paramporul
7.7

Paramporul

, 2023
Paramporul
India / Action, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Paramporul
7.7

Synopsis

A cop involves with a smuggler to make money out of a sacred idol, possessed by a murder victim.

Cast

R. Sarathkumar
Kashmira Pardeshi
Amitash Pradhan
Balaji Sakthivel
Ravi Venkatraman
Vincent Ashokan
Balakrishnan
Bava Chelladurai
Gajaraj
Kashmira
T. Siva
Director C. Aravind Raj
Writer C. Aravind Raj
Composer Yuvan Shankar Raja
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 30 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 1 September 2023
Release date
1 September 2023 India UA
1 September 2023 UAE TBC
Worldwide Gross $3,337
Production Kavi Creations
Also known as
Paramporul, Paramborul

Film rating

7.7
Rate 14 votes
6.9 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
The Amazing Digital Circus: The Last Act
The Amazing Digital Circus: The Last Act
2026, Australia / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Detective, Sci-Fi, Horror, Drama
Robonyanya
Robonyanya
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Colony
Colony
2026, South Korea, Action, Horror, Thriller
Pressure
Pressure
2026, Great Britain, Drama, War, History
Evolution
Evolution
2026, Spain, Animation
The Devil Wears Prada 2
The Devil Wears Prada 2
2026, USA, Comedy, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more