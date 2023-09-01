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Paramporul
7.7
Paramporul
, 2023
Paramporul
India / Action, Thriller / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
7.7
Synopsis
A cop involves with a smuggler to make money out of a sacred idol, possessed by a murder victim.
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Cast
R. Sarathkumar
Kashmira Pardeshi
Amitash Pradhan
Balaji Sakthivel
Ravi Venkatraman
Vincent Ashokan
Balakrishnan
Bava Chelladurai
Gajaraj
Kashmira
T. Siva
Director
C. Aravind Raj
Writer
C. Aravind Raj
Composer
Yuvan Shankar Raja
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 30 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
1 September 2023
Release date
1 September 2023
India
UA
1 September 2023
UAE
TBC
Worldwide Gross
$3,337
Production
Kavi Creations
Also known as
Paramporul, Paramborul
More
Film rating
7.7
Rate
14
votes
6.9
IMDb
Showtimes
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