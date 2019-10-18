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Poster of Love in Kilnerry
5.9
Kinoafisha Films Love in Kilnerry
5.9

Love in Kilnerry

, 2019
Love in Kilnerry
USA / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Love in Kilnerry
5.9

Synopsis

The elderly residents of a small remote town panic when the EPA announces mandatory changes to their chemical plant could cause a dramatic increase in sexual libido. The sheriff tries to maintain order and decency but mayhem ensues.

Cast

Kathy Searle
Kathy Searle
Nessa Ward
Roger Hendricks Simon
Fergal O'Reilly
Daniel Keith
Gary O'Reilly
Tony Triano
Jerry Boylan
James Patrick Nelson
Father Wesley O'Dell
Debargo Sanyal
Rakesh Nibhanupudi
Sybil Lines
Aednat McLaughlin
Sheila Stasack
Brigid Kerry
Jeremy Fernandez
Stevie Ward
Addison LeMay
Ed
Director Daniel Keith
Writer Daniel Keith
Composer Randy Edelman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2019
Online premiere 6 December 2022
World premiere 18 October 2019
Worldwide Gross $1,450,300
Production Archway Pictures
Also known as
Love in Kilnerry, Amor en Kilnerry, Amore a Kilnerry, Amour à Kilnerry, L'amour à Kilnerry, Liebe in Kilnerry, Любовная лихорадка, Любовь в Килнерри

Film rating

5.9
Rate 10 votes
6.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 16 August 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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