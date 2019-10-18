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Love in Kilnerry
5.9
Love in Kilnerry
, 2019
Love in Kilnerry
USA / Comedy / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
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Filming locations
5.9
Synopsis
The elderly residents of a small remote town panic when the EPA announces mandatory changes to their chemical plant could cause a dramatic increase in sexual libido. The sheriff tries to maintain order and decency but mayhem ensues.
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Cast
Kathy Searle
Nessa Ward
Roger Hendricks Simon
Fergal O'Reilly
Daniel Keith
Gary O'Reilly
Tony Triano
Jerry Boylan
James Patrick Nelson
Father Wesley O'Dell
Debargo Sanyal
Rakesh Nibhanupudi
Sybil Lines
Aednat McLaughlin
Sheila Stasack
Brigid Kerry
Jeremy Fernandez
Stevie Ward
Addison LeMay
Ed
Director
Daniel Keith
Writer
Daniel Keith
Composer
Randy Edelman
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 45 minutes
Production year
2019
Online premiere
6 December 2022
World premiere
18 October 2019
Worldwide Gross
$1,450,300
Production
Archway Pictures
Also known as
Love in Kilnerry, Amor en Kilnerry, Amore a Kilnerry, Amour à Kilnerry, L'amour à Kilnerry, Liebe in Kilnerry, Любовная лихорадка, Любовь в Килнерри
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Film rating
5.9
Rate
10
votes
6.6
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 16 August 2023
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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