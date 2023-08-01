Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The River Wild
5.6
Kinoafisha Films The River Wild
5.6

The River Wild

, 2023
The River Wild
USA / Thriller / 18+
Poster of The River Wild
5.6

Synopsis

Follows a pair of siblings who love but distrust each other as they embark on a white-water rafting trip with a small group. One of their friends from childhood turns out to be more dangerous than he appears.

Cast

Leighton Meester
Leighton Meester
Joey
Adam Brody
Adam Brody
Trevor
Taran Killam
Taran Killam
Gray
Eve Connolly
Van
Olivia Swann
Olivia Swann
Karissa
Matt Devere
Walt
Nick Wittman
Max
Courtney Chen
EMT
Kiel Kennedy
James
Director Ben Ketai
Writer Ben Ketai, Mike Nguyen Le, Denis O'Neill
Composer Tristan Clopet
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 1 August 2023
World premiere 1 August 2023
Release date
30 October 2023 Spain 16
Production Universal 1440 Entertainment, Hero Squared, Universal 1440 Entertainment
Also known as
River Wild, Rivière sauvage, Un râu plin de pericole, Yovvoyi daryo, The River Wild, Río salvaje, נהר פראי, 狂野河流

Film rating

5.6
Rate 14 votes
5.4 IMDb

Quotes

Joey [reading the liability release] Oh what is this, "Arbitration"?
Gray Would you please hurry up and sign it so I can murder you without getting into trouble...
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Robonyanya
Robonyanya
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Colony
Colony
2026, South Korea, Action, Horror, Thriller
Pressure
Pressure
2026, Great Britain, Drama, War, History
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
The Devil Wears Prada 2
The Devil Wears Prada 2
2026, USA, Comedy, Drama
Evolution
Evolution
2026, Spain, Animation
In the Grey
In the Grey
2025, Great Britain / USA, Action, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more