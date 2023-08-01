Would you please hurry up and sign it so I can murder you without getting into trouble...

Gray Would you please hurry up and sign it so I can murder you without getting into trouble...

[reading the liability release] Oh what is this, "Arbitration"?

Joey [reading the liability release] Oh what is this, "Arbitration"?

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.