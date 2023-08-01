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5.6
Kinoafisha
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The River Wild
5.6
The River Wild
, 2023
The River Wild
USA / Thriller / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
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Quotes
Filming locations
5.6
Synopsis
Follows a pair of siblings who love but distrust each other as they embark on a white-water rafting trip with a small group. One of their friends from childhood turns out to be more dangerous than he appears.
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Cast
Leighton Meester
Joey
Adam Brody
Trevor
Taran Killam
Gray
Eve Connolly
Van
Olivia Swann
Karissa
Matt Devere
Walt
Nick Wittman
Max
Courtney Chen
EMT
Kiel Kennedy
James
Director
Ben Ketai
Writer
Ben Ketai
,
Mike Nguyen Le
,
Denis O'Neill
Composer
Tristan Clopet
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 32 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
1 August 2023
World premiere
1 August 2023
Release date
30 October 2023
Spain
16
Production
Universal 1440 Entertainment, Hero Squared, Universal 1440 Entertainment
Also known as
River Wild, Rivière sauvage, Un râu plin de pericole, Yovvoyi daryo, The River Wild, Río salvaje, נהר פראי, 狂野河流
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Film rating
5.6
Rate
14
votes
5.4
IMDb
Stills
Quotes
Joey
[reading the liability release] Oh what is this, "Arbitration"?
Gray
Would you please hurry up and sign it so I can murder you without getting into trouble...
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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