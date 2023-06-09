Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food, Du poison au menu, Intoxicación: La cruda verdad de nuestra comida, Intoxicación: La cruda verdad sobre nuestra comida, Poisoned: The Danger in Our Food, Contaminação: A Verdade Sobre o que Comemos, Forgiftet - Den skitne sannheten om USAs matforsyning, Megmérgezve: Veszélyes ételek, Myrkkyä lautasella, Poisoned: il pericolo nel piatto, Trucizna na talerzu, Vergiftet: Die schmutzige Wahrheit über unser Essen, Yemeğimizi Zehir Eden Kirli Gerçekler, Отравленные: Опасность в продуктах питания, ポイズニング: 食に潜む汚れた真実, 有毒物质：危险食品, 毒从口入：食物的丑陋真相, 毒從口入：食物的醜陋真相, Forgiftet: Den skitne sannheten om USAs matforsyning, Otrovani: Prljava istina o našoj hrani
Film rating
6.7
Rate13 votes
6.8IMDb
Stills
Quotes
Timothy LyttonWhen you bring raw poultry into your kitchen, you are taking a significant risk.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.