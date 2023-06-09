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Poster of Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food
6.7
Kinoafisha Films Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food
6.7

Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food

, 2023
Poisoned: The Danger in Our Food
USA / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food
6.7

Synopsis

Through revealing interviews with experts and victims' families, this gripping documentary examines the problem of deadly foodborne illness in the US.

Cast

Mindy Brashears
Self
Ben Chapman
Self
Pablo Dayer
Self
Rosa DeLauro
Self
Darin Detwiler
Subject Matter Expert
Darin Detwiler
Subject Matter Expert
Sandy Eskin
Self
Christine Haughney
Self
Candie Ingberg
Self
Scott Ingberg
Self
Stephanie Ingberg
Self
Director Stephanie Soechtig
Writer Jeff Benedict
Composer Justin Melland
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 23 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 1 August 2023
World premiere 9 June 2023
Production Campfire Studios
Also known as
Poisoned: The Dirty Truth About Your Food, Du poison au menu, Intoxicación: La cruda verdad de nuestra comida, Intoxicación: La cruda verdad sobre nuestra comida, Poisoned: The Danger in Our Food, Contaminação: A Verdade Sobre o que Comemos, Forgiftet - Den skitne sannheten om USAs matforsyning, Megmérgezve: Veszélyes ételek, Myrkkyä lautasella, Poisoned: il pericolo nel piatto, Trucizna na talerzu, Vergiftet: Die schmutzige Wahrheit über unser Essen, Yemeğimizi Zehir Eden Kirli Gerçekler, Отравленные: Опасность в продуктах питания, ポイズニング: 食に潜む汚れた真実, 有毒物质：危险食品, 毒从口入：食物的丑陋真相, 毒從口入：食物的醜陋真相, Forgiftet: Den skitne sannheten om USAs matforsyning, Otrovani: Prljava istina o našoj hrani

Film rating

6.7
Rate 13 votes
6.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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