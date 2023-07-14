Cast
Madhan Kumar Dhakshinamoorthy
Dhanraj
Douglas Kumaramoorthy
Junior Engineer
Cast and Crew
Director
Madonne Ashwin
Writer
Madonne Ashwin, Chandhru Anbazhagan
Composer
Bharath Sankar
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 26 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
14 July 2023
Release date
|14 July 2023
|Great Britain
|
|15
|14 July 2023
|India
|
|UA
|14 July 2023
|UAE
|
|18ТС
Worldwide Gross
$406,663
Production
Shanthi Talkies
Also known as
Maaveeran, Mahaveerudu, Mahaaveerudu, Maveeran