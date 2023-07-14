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Poster of Maaveeran
7.7
Kinoafisha Films Maaveeran
7.7

Maaveeran

, 2023
Maaveeran
India / Action, Drama, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Maaveeran
7.7

Cast

Sivakarthikeyan
Sathya
Aditi Shankar
Nila
Yogi Babu
Kumar
Saritha
Easwari
Sunil
Paramu
Mysskin
M. N. Jeyakodi
Monisha Blessy
Raji
Madhan Kumar Dhakshinamoorthy
Dhanraj
Douglas Kumaramoorthy
Junior Engineer
Minor Yogi
Thannarasu
Director Madonne Ashwin
Writer Madonne Ashwin, Chandhru Anbazhagan
Composer Bharath Sankar
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 26 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 14 July 2023
Release date
14 July 2023 Great Britain 15
14 July 2023 India UA
14 July 2023 UAE 18ТС
Worldwide Gross $406,663
Production Shanthi Talkies
Also known as
Maaveeran, Mahaveerudu, Mahaaveerudu, Maveeran

Film rating

7.7
Rate 15 votes
7.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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