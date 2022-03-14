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Poster of Pretty Problems
5.7
Kinoafisha Films Pretty Problems
5.7

Pretty Problems

, 2022
Pretty Problems
USA / Comedy, Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Pretty Problems
5.7

Synopsis

A disoriented couple gets invited to a Sonoma Chateau by affluent strangers and ends up having the most unhinged weekend of their lives.

Cast

Charlotte Ubben
Charlotte Ubben
Carrie
Britt Rentschler
Lindsay Simpson
J.J. Nolan
Cat Flax
Michael Tennant
Jack Brown
Graham Outerbridge
Matt Flax
Alex Klein
Kerry
Clayton Froning
Dan
Katarina Hughes
Becca
Vanessa Chester
Gigi
Tom DeTrinis
Georges
Director Kestrin Pantera
Writer Charlotte Ubben, Britt Rentschler, Michael Tennant
Composer Matt Friedman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 43 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 13 July 2023
World premiere 14 March 2022
Worldwide Gross $11,400
Production RBF Productions
Also known as
Pretty Problems, Прекрасные проблемы, Pretty Problem$

Film rating

5.7
Rate 10 votes
5.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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