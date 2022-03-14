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5.7
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Pretty Problems
5.7
Pretty Problems
, 2022
Pretty Problems
USA / Comedy, Drama, Romantic / 18+
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5.7
Synopsis
A disoriented couple gets invited to a Sonoma Chateau by affluent strangers and ends up having the most unhinged weekend of their lives.
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Cast
Charlotte Ubben
Carrie
Britt Rentschler
Lindsay Simpson
J.J. Nolan
Cat Flax
Michael Tennant
Jack Brown
Graham Outerbridge
Matt Flax
Alex Klein
Kerry
Clayton Froning
Dan
Katarina Hughes
Becca
Vanessa Chester
Gigi
Tom DeTrinis
Georges
Director
Kestrin Pantera
Writer
Charlotte Ubben
,
Britt Rentschler
,
Michael Tennant
Composer
Matt Friedman
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 43 minutes
Production year
2022
Online premiere
13 July 2023
World premiere
14 March 2022
Worldwide Gross
$11,400
Production
RBF Productions
Also known as
Pretty Problems, Прекрасные проблемы, Pretty Problem$
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Film rating
5.7
Rate
10
votes
5.7
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Quotes
Cat Flax
Money doesn't fix your problems, babe, it just makes them prettier.
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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