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Poster of Rock and a Hard Place
7.3
Kinoafisha Films Rock and a Hard Place
7.3

Rock and a Hard Place

, 2017
Rock and a Hard Place
USA / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Rock and a Hard Place
7.3

Synopsis

A look at the Miami-Dade County Corrections and Rehabilitation Boot Camp Program, which allows young inmates undergo a strict six-week course in order to learn from their past mistakes and make a better future for themselves.

Cast

Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson
Self
Director Jon Alpert, Matthew O'Neill
Composer John Samels
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 21 minutes
Production year 2017
Online premiere 13 July 2017
World premiere 27 March 2017
Production 44 Blue Productions, Home Box Office (HBO), Seven Bucks Productions
Also known as
Rock and a Hard Place, Difícil Decisão, Między Rockiem a kowadłem, Rocki raske katsumus, Sziklaszilárd fegyelem, Um Lugar Duro, Последний шанс со Скалой Джонсоном, 少年重生之路, Una Decisión Difícil

Film rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb
Updated 13 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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