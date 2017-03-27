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7.3
Kinoafisha
Films
Rock and a Hard Place
7.3
Rock and a Hard Place
, 2017
Rock and a Hard Place
USA / Documentary / 18+
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7.3
Synopsis
A look at the Miami-Dade County Corrections and Rehabilitation Boot Camp Program, which allows young inmates undergo a strict six-week course in order to learn from their past mistakes and make a better future for themselves.
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Cast
Dwayne Johnson
Self
Director
Jon Alpert
,
Matthew O'Neill
Composer
John Samels
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 21 minutes
Production year
2017
Online premiere
13 July 2017
World premiere
27 March 2017
Production
44 Blue Productions, Home Box Office (HBO), Seven Bucks Productions
Also known as
Rock and a Hard Place, Difícil Decisão, Między Rockiem a kowadłem, Rocki raske katsumus, Sziklaszilárd fegyelem, Um Lugar Duro, Последний шанс со Скалой Джонсоном, 少年重生之路, Una Decisión Difícil
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Film rating
7.3
Rate
10
votes
7.2
IMDb
Updated 13 December 2023
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Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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