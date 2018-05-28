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Poster of John McCain: For Whom the Bell Tolls
7.5
Kinoafisha Films John McCain: For Whom the Bell Tolls
7.5

John McCain: For Whom the Bell Tolls

, 2018
John McCain: For Whom the Bell Tolls
USA / Documentary / 18+
Poster of John McCain: For Whom the Bell Tolls
7.5

Synopsis

In-depth look at the life of John McCain, from his time as a POW in Vietnam to his three decades of service in the US Senate.

Cast

Joe Biden
Self - Former Vice President
David Brooks
Self
George W. Bush
Self - Former President
Bill Clinton
Self - Former President
Hillary Clinton
Self - Former Secretary of State
Rick Davis
Self - Campaign Director
Russ Feingold
Self
John Fer
Self
Henry B. Gonzalez
Self
Lindsey Graham
Self
Director Peter W. Kunhardt, George Kunhardt, Teddy Kunhardt
Composer Gary Lionelli
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 2018
World premiere 28 May 2018
Release date
28 May 2018 Romania 18
Production Kunhardt Films, Kunhardt Films
Also known as
John McCain: For Whom the Bell Tolls, John McCain: kellele lüüakse hingekella, John McCain: Komu bije dzwon, John McCain: Por quién doblan las campanas, Джон Маккейн: По ком звонит колокол, 約翰麥肯：喪鐘為誰而鳴, 约翰麦肯: 丧钟为谁而鸣

Film rating

7.5
Rate 10 votes
7.5 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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