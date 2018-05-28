John McCain: For Whom the Bell Tolls, John McCain: kellele lüüakse hingekella, John McCain: Komu bije dzwon, John McCain: Por quién doblan las campanas, Джон Маккейн: По ком звонит колокол, 約翰麥肯：喪鐘為誰而鳴, 约翰麦肯: 丧钟为谁而鸣
Film rating
7.5
Rate10 votes
7.5IMDb
Stills
Quotes
John McCainSome people have asked why I'm running for President of The United States. My wife says it's because I received several sharp blows to the head when I was a prison.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.