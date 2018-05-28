Some people have asked why I'm running for President of The United States. My wife says it's because I received several sharp blows to the head when I was a prison.

John McCain Some people have asked why I'm running for President of The United States. My wife says it's because I received several sharp blows to the head when I was a prison.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.