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Poster of Takkar
7.4
Kinoafisha Films Takkar
7.4

Takkar

, 2023
Takkar
India / Action, Drama, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Takkar
7.4

Synopsis

A young and dynamic boy has the urge to mint money meets a girl, who believes Money is the cause of all distress to life. How does their life transform together?

Cast

Abhimanyu Singh
Raaz
Siddharth
Gunashekaran
Yogi Babu
Bombay Varadarajan and Don Max
Divyansha Kaushik
Mahalakshmi 'Lucky'
Rj Vigneshkanth
RJ Laddu
Dheena Dhayalan
Hotel receptionist
Munishkanth
Oragadam Madhavan
Director Karthik G. Krish
Writer Srinivas Kavinayam, Karthik G. Krish
Composer Nivas K. Prasanna
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 10 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 9 June 2023
Release date
9 June 2023 Great Britain 12A
9 June 2023 India UA
9 June 2023 UAE PG15
Worldwide Gross $3,488
Production Abhishek Agarwal Arts, Passion Studios, People Media Factory
Also known as
Takkar, 谢谢

Film rating

7.4
Rate 12 votes
5.4 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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