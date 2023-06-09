Cast
Yogi Babu
Bombay Varadarajan and Don Max
Divyansha Kaushik
Mahalakshmi 'Lucky'
Dheena Dhayalan
Hotel receptionist
Munishkanth
Oragadam Madhavan
Cast and Crew
Director
Karthik G. Krish
Writer
Srinivas Kavinayam, Karthik G. Krish
Composer
Nivas K. Prasanna
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 10 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
9 June 2023
Release date
|9 June 2023
|Great Britain
|
|12A
|9 June 2023
|India
|
|UA
|9 June 2023
|UAE
|
|PG15
Worldwide Gross
$3,488
Production
Abhishek Agarwal Arts, Passion Studios, People Media Factory