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Poster of Flames on the Volga
6.0
Kinoafisha Films Flames on the Volga
6.0

Flames on the Volga

, 1956
Volnitsa
USSR / Drama, History / 18+
Poster of Flames on the Volga
6.0

Synopsis

Drama of the life of a peasant family, who came to work in the fisheries of Astrakhan. The film is set in the late XIX - early XX centuries.

Cast

Vsevolod Platov
Grigori
Tatyana Konyukhova
Anfisa
Artur Eizen
Khariton
Alexandr Chvylja
Alexandr Chvylja
Pustobayev
Rufina Nifontova
Rufina Nifontova
Nastya
Mikhail Merkulov
Fedya
Vera Yenyutina
Praskovia
Leonid Parkhomenko
Nikolay Glazkov
Vladimir Balashov
Director Grigori Roshal
Writer Leonid Trauberg, Grigori Roshal, Fyodor Gladkov
Composer Dmitri Kabalevsky
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 47 minutes
Production year 1956
World premiere 23 February 1956
Release date
23 February 1956 Russia
23 February 1956 USSR
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Volnitsa, Flames on the Volga, Liberty, Megtalált élet, Вольница

Film rating

6.0
Rate 10 votes
6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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