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Flames on the Volga
6.0
Flames on the Volga
, 1956
Volnitsa
USSR / Drama, History / 18+
About
Showtimes
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Cast & Crew
Posters
6.0
Synopsis
Drama of the life of a peasant family, who came to work in the fisheries of Astrakhan. The film is set in the late XIX - early XX centuries.
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Cast
Vsevolod Platov
Grigori
Tatyana Konyukhova
Anfisa
Artur Eizen
Khariton
Alexandr Chvylja
Pustobayev
Rufina Nifontova
Nastya
Mikhail Merkulov
Fedya
Vera Yenyutina
Praskovia
Leonid Parkhomenko
Nikolay Glazkov
Vladimir Balashov
Director
Grigori Roshal
Writer
Leonid Trauberg
,
Grigori Roshal
,
Fyodor Gladkov
Composer
Dmitri Kabalevsky
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 47 minutes
Production year
1956
World premiere
23 February 1956
Release date
23 February 1956
Russia
23 February 1956
USSR
Production
Mosfilm
Also known as
Volnitsa, Flames on the Volga, Liberty, Megtalált élet, Вольница
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Film rating
6.0
Rate
10
votes
6
IMDb
Stills
Showtimes
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