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5.6
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Post in the mountains
5.6
Post in the mountains
, 1953
Zastava v gorakh
USSR / Adventure / 18+
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Posters
5.6
Synopsis
From Moscow senior lieutenant Lunin comes to serve at the border post. The hero is actively involved in the life of the outpost. Meanwhile, on the other side of the border, the Ismail-gang gang is intensifying its actions ...
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Cast
Vladlen Davydov
Sergey Lunin
Marina Kuznetsova
Vera Alexandrovna
Yelena Shatrova
Polina Antonovna
Sergei Gurzo
Konstantin Kuleshov
Stanislav Chekan
Martshenko
Arkadi Shcherbakov
Andrey Prokhorov
Aleksandr Susnin
Vorobev
Mikhail Mayorov
polkovnik Grachyov
Vladimir Popov
Sledovatel
Lev Lobov
starshina Zakharov
Director
Konstantin Yudin
,
Vladimir I. Gerasimov
Writer
Nikolay Erdman
,
Mikhail Volpin
Composer
Antonio Spadavekkia
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 39 minutes
Production year
1953
World premiere
7 November 1953
Release date
19 February 1954
Czechoslovakia
7 November 1953
USSR
Production
Mosfilm
Also known as
Zastava v gorakh, Aaveraja, Őrs a hegyekben, Schüsse an der Grenze, Strażnica w górach, Застава в горах
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Film rating
5.6
Rate
10
votes
5.6
IMDb
Stills
Showtimes
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