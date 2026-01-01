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Poster of Post in the mountains
5.6
Kinoafisha Films Post in the mountains
5.6

Post in the mountains

, 1953
Zastava v gorakh
USSR / Adventure / 18+
Poster of Post in the mountains
5.6

Synopsis

From Moscow senior lieutenant Lunin comes to serve at the border post. The hero is actively involved in the life of the outpost. Meanwhile, on the other side of the border, the Ismail-gang gang is intensifying its actions ...

Cast

Vladlen Davydov
Vladlen Davydov
Sergey Lunin
Marina Kuznetsova
Vera Alexandrovna
Yelena Shatrova
Polina Antonovna
Sergei Gurzo
Konstantin Kuleshov
Stanislav Chekan
Stanislav Chekan
Martshenko
Arkadi Shcherbakov
Andrey Prokhorov
Aleksandr Susnin
Vorobev
Mikhail Mayorov
polkovnik Grachyov
Vladimir Popov
Sledovatel
Lev Lobov
starshina Zakharov
Director Konstantin Yudin, Vladimir I. Gerasimov
Writer Nikolay Erdman, Mikhail Volpin
Composer Antonio Spadavekkia
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 39 minutes
Production year 1953
World premiere 7 November 1953
Release date
19 February 1954 Czechoslovakia
7 November 1953 USSR
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Zastava v gorakh, Aaveraja, Őrs a hegyekben, Schüsse an der Grenze, Strażnica w górach, Застава в горах

Film rating

5.6
Rate 10 votes
5.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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