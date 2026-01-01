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Poster of Sluchay na shakhte vosem
5.9
Kinoafisha Films Sluchay na shakhte vosem
5.9

Sluchay na shakhte vosem

, 1958
Sluchay na shakhte vosem
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of Sluchay na shakhte vosem
5.9

Synopsis

After graduating from the institute in Leningrad, the young geologist Volodya Batanin arrives to work for distribution to a coal plant in the Arctic.

Cast

Anatoly Kuznetsov
Anatoly Kuznetsov
Batanin
Natalya Fateeva
Natalya Fateeva
Alla Krayeva
Nikolay Bogolyubov
Krayev
Nikolay Grabbe
Afanasi Kochetkov
Georgi Kulikov
Boris Kordunov
Yuriy Sarantsev
Yuriy Sarantsev
Valentin Bryleev
Aleksandr Lebedev
Aleksandr Lebedev
Director Vladimir Basov
Writer Yuli Dunsky, Valeri Frid
Composer Mikhail Ziv
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 1958
World premiere 14 January 1958
Release date
14 January 1958 USSR
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Sluchay na shakhte vosem, Случай на шахте восемь

Film rating

5.9
Rate 10 votes
5.8 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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