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5.9
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Sluchay na shakhte vosem
5.9
Sluchay na shakhte vosem
, 1958
Sluchay na shakhte vosem
USSR / Drama / 18+
About
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5.9
Synopsis
After graduating from the institute in Leningrad, the young geologist Volodya Batanin arrives to work for distribution to a coal plant in the Arctic.
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Cast
Anatoly Kuznetsov
Batanin
Natalya Fateeva
Alla Krayeva
Nikolay Bogolyubov
Krayev
Nikolay Grabbe
Afanasi Kochetkov
Georgi Kulikov
Boris Kordunov
Yuriy Sarantsev
Valentin Bryleev
Aleksandr Lebedev
Director
Vladimir Basov
Writer
Yuli Dunsky
,
Valeri Frid
Composer
Mikhail Ziv
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 32 minutes
Production year
1958
World premiere
14 January 1958
Release date
14 January 1958
USSR
Production
Mosfilm
Also known as
Sluchay na shakhte vosem, Случай на шахте восемь
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Film rating
5.9
Rate
10
votes
5.8
IMDb
Stills
Showtimes
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