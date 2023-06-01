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Poster of Dubay lyuboy cenoy
Kinoafisha Films Dubay lyuboy cenoy

Dubay lyuboy cenoy

, 2023
Kazakhstan / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Dubay lyuboy cenoy

Cast

Asel Sadvakasova
Anel
Nurgul Myngatova
Dasten Shakirov
Ramazan Amantai
Marat Alibaev
Bakhtiar Khoja
Kuandyk Shakyrzhanov
Director Darhan Sarkenov
Writer Erlan Abdyraimov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Kazakhstan
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 1 June 2023
Release date
1 June 2023 Kazakhstan
Also known as
Dubai kez kelgen baghamen, Дубай любой ценой, Дубай кез келген бағамен

Film rating

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Best Comedies 
Updated 7 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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