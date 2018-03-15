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6.1
Kinoafisha
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Hibiscus
6.1
Hibiscus
, 2020
Hibiscus
USA / Comedy, Drama, Fantasy / 18+
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Posters
6.1
Synopsis
A young cemetery worker has to take care of a girl for 3 days in secret.
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Cast
Brandon Fisher
Ralph
Mia Topalian
Teresa
Brian Fitzpatrick
Wyatt
Charlie Farr
Ron
Mikaya Fisher
Laney
Erika Ringor
Nurse Jackie
Alexis Lopez
Bartender
Jenn An
Waitress
Amy Goddard
Teresa's Mother
Brandon Sevestre
Biker at Bar
Director
Tawan Bazemore
Writer
Lamont Couch
Composer
Luigi Pulcini
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 18 minutes
Production year
2020
World premiere
15 March 2018
Release date
15 March 2018
USA
Production
LTC Productions
Also known as
Hibiscus
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Film rating
6.1
Rate
10
votes
5.8
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 29 May 2023
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Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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