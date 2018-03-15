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Poster of Hibiscus
6.1
Kinoafisha Films Hibiscus
6.1

Hibiscus

, 2020
Hibiscus
USA / Comedy, Drama, Fantasy / 18+
Poster of Hibiscus
6.1

Synopsis

A young cemetery worker has to take care of a girl for 3 days in secret.

Cast

Brandon Fisher
Ralph
Mia Topalian
Teresa
Brian Fitzpatrick
Wyatt
Charlie Farr
Ron
Mikaya Fisher
Laney
Erika Ringor
Nurse Jackie
Alexis Lopez
Bartender
Jenn An
Waitress
Amy Goddard
Teresa's Mother
Brandon Sevestre
Biker at Bar
Director Tawan Bazemore
Writer Lamont Couch
Composer Luigi Pulcini
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 18 minutes
Production year 2020
World premiere 15 March 2018
Release date
15 March 2018 USA
Production LTC Productions
Also known as
Hibiscus

Film rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
5.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 29 May 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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