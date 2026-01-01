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6.1
Kinoafisha
Films
Problem Child
6.1
Problem Child
, 1954
Attestat zrelosti
Russia / Drama / 18+
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6.1
Synopsis
A drama about a high school conflict based on the novel by Liya Geraskina.
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Cast
Vasiliy Lanovoy
Valentin Listovskiy
Vadim Grachyov
Zhenya Kuznetsov
Galina Lyapina
Vika
Aleksandr Susnin
Vanya Andreyev
Vladimir Andreyev
Volodya
Tamara Kirsanova
Klava
Yuri Krotenko
Kostya
Viktor Geraskin
Gera Grazhdankin
Georgy Chernovolenko
Boris Grotokhov
Tatyana Lennikova
Antonina Yakovleva
Director
Tatyana Lukashevich
Writer
Liya Geraskina
Composer
Lev Shvarts
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 46 minutes
Production year
1954
World premiere
21 June 1954
Release date
21 June 1954
Russia
19 November 1954
Czechoslovakia
7 July 1954
USA
Production
Mosfilm
Also known as
Attestat zrelosti, Certificate of Maturity, Érettségi bizonyítvány, Problem Child, Reifezeugnis, Świadectwo dojrzałości, The Bride with a Dowry, Viimeisellä luokalla, Аттестат зрелости
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Film rating
6.1
Rate
10
votes
6
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films
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