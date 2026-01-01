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Poster of Problem Child
6.1
Kinoafisha Films Problem Child
6.1

Problem Child

, 1954
Attestat zrelosti
Russia / Drama / 18+
Poster of Problem Child
6.1

Synopsis

A drama about a high school conflict based on the novel by Liya Geraskina.

Cast

Vasiliy Lanovoy
Vasiliy Lanovoy
Valentin Listovskiy
Vadim Grachyov
Zhenya Kuznetsov
Galina Lyapina
Vika
Aleksandr Susnin
Vanya Andreyev
Vladimir Andreyev
Vladimir Andreyev
Volodya
Tamara Kirsanova
Klava
Yuri Krotenko
Kostya
Viktor Geraskin
Gera Grazhdankin
Georgy Chernovolenko
Boris Grotokhov
Tatyana Lennikova
Antonina Yakovleva
Director Tatyana Lukashevich
Writer Liya Geraskina
Composer Lev Shvarts
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 46 minutes
Production year 1954
World premiere 21 June 1954
Release date
21 June 1954 Russia
19 November 1954 Czechoslovakia
7 July 1954 USA
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Attestat zrelosti, Certificate of Maturity, Érettségi bizonyítvány, Problem Child, Reifezeugnis, Świadectwo dojrzałości, The Bride with a Dowry, Viimeisellä luokalla, Аттестат зрелости

Film rating

6.1
Rate 10 votes
6 IMDb
Place in the rating
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