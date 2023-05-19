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Poster of Buddy Games: Spring Awakening
6.1
Buddy Games: Spring Awakening - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Buddy Games: Spring Awakening
6.1

Buddy Games: Spring Awakening

, 2023
Buddy Games: Spring Awakening
USA / Comedy / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Buddy Games: Spring Awakening
6.1
Buddy Games: Spring Awakening - Trailer
Buddy Games: Spring Awakening  Trailer

Synopsis

Faced with their biggest challenge yet, the gang sets out to honor a lost friend only to find themselves in the middle of where it all began – Spring Break – where they learn their old school ways of partying hardly compete with today's generation.

Cast

James Roday
James Roday
Zane
Ginnifer Goodwin
Ginnifer Goodwin
Celia
Josh Duhamel
Josh Duhamel
Bobfather
Kevin Dillon
Kevin Dillon
Doc
Nick Swardson
Bender
Dan Bakkedahl
Dan Bakkedahl
Shelly
Lochlyn Munro
Lochlyn Munro
Uncle Tommy
Jensen Ackles
Jensen Ackles
Jack Durfy
Carmel Amit
Phoenix
Dylan Playfair
Larry Lampshade
Director Josh Duhamel
Writer Gabriel McKinley, Rachael Thoele
Composer Rob Lord
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 31 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 2 June 2023
World premiere 19 May 2023
MPAA R
Production Dakotakid Productions, The Long Game
Also known as
Buddy Games: Spring Awakening, Arkadaş Oyunları: Bahar Uyanışı, Buddy Games - Ora inizia la festa, Buddy Games: Spring Awakening 2, Jogos de Manos: Férias de Páscoa, Jogos Entre Amigos 2, Jogos Entre Amigos: Eulogia Atrapalhada, Juegos entre amigos: Despertar de primavera, Wyzwanie dla kumpla: Wiosenne przebudzenie, Телесные игры 2, 好友瘋遊戲-春之覺醒, Buddy Games 2, Juego entre amigos: Despetar de primavera

Film rating

6.1
Rate 13 votes
4.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 23 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Buddy Games: Spring Awakening - Trailer
Buddy Games: Spring Awakening Trailer
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