Faced with their biggest challenge yet, the gang sets out to honor a lost friend only to find themselves in the middle of where it all began – Spring Break – where they learn their old school ways of partying hardly compete with today's generation.
Buddy Games: Spring Awakening, Arkadaş Oyunları: Bahar Uyanışı, Buddy Games - Ora inizia la festa, Buddy Games: Spring Awakening 2, Jogos de Manos: Férias de Páscoa, Jogos Entre Amigos 2, Jogos Entre Amigos: Eulogia Atrapalhada, Juegos entre amigos: Despertar de primavera, Wyzwanie dla kumpla: Wiosenne przebudzenie, Телесные игры 2, 好友瘋遊戲-春之覺醒, Buddy Games 2, Juego entre amigos: Despetar de primavera