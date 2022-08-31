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6.9
Kinoafisha
Films
Mountain Onion
6.9
Mountain Onion
, 2022
Gornyi luk
Kazakhstan / Comedy, Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Awards
6.9
Synopsis
The story of the growing up of 11-year-old Dzhabai, who sells mountain onions on the highway, who finds his mother with his idol, a truck driver, and goes to China for Viagra for his father that he becomes a strong man.
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Cast
Kuantay Abdimadi
Aybeck
Esil Amantay
Jabai
Amina Gaziyeva
Sania
Zhazira Kaskey
Aziz Aldamzharov
Serik
Erik Andriyanov
Customer
Kairat Augambayev
Gas Station Patron
Maxat Axakalov
Trucker 1
Miras Barzu
Nurik
Kuanysh Beyazdykov
Father
Aibyn Burkhat
Gas Station Patron
Director
Eldar Shibanov
Writer
Eldar Shibanov
,
Juliya Levitskaya
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Kazakhstan
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2022
World premiere
31 August 2022
Release date
11 May 2023
Kazakhstan
Production
The Applebox
Also known as
Gornyi luk, Mountain Onion, Górski czosnek, Горный лук
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Film rating
6.9
Rate
10
votes
6.8
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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