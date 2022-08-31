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Poster of Mountain Onion
6.9
Kinoafisha Films Mountain Onion
6.9

Mountain Onion

, 2022
Gornyi luk
Kazakhstan / Comedy, Drama / 18+
Poster of Mountain Onion
6.9

Synopsis

The story of the growing up of 11-year-old Dzhabai, who sells mountain onions on the highway, who finds his mother with his idol, a truck driver, and goes to China for Viagra for his father that he becomes a strong man.

Cast

Kuantay Abdimadi
Aybeck
Esil Amantay
Jabai
Amina Gaziyeva
Sania
Zhazira Kaskey
Aziz Aldamzharov
Serik
Erik Andriyanov
Customer
Kairat Augambayev
Gas Station Patron
Maxat Axakalov
Trucker 1
Miras Barzu
Nurik
Kuanysh Beyazdykov
Father
Aibyn Burkhat
Gas Station Patron
Director Eldar Shibanov
Writer Eldar Shibanov, Juliya Levitskaya
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Kazakhstan
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 31 August 2022
Release date
11 May 2023 Kazakhstan
Production The Applebox
Also known as
Gornyi luk, Mountain Onion, Górski czosnek, Горный лук

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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