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Poster of Ibn El Hajj Ahmad
4.4
Kinoafisha Films Ibn El Hajj Ahmad
4.4

Ibn El Hajj Ahmad

, 2023
Ibn El Hajj Ahmad
Egypt / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Ibn El Hajj Ahmad
4.4

Synopsis

Ahmed, known as "Shalta", faces a dilemma after discovering that his father, Hajj Ahmed Al-Qaeed, the grocery owner, is a former secret agent chased by an organization trying to eliminate him. So Ahmed decides to save him, but things get complicated

Cast

Rahma Ahmed Farag
Nabilah Kamal
Sayed Ragab
Ahmad's father Nabil
Aida Riyad
Sabry Fawaz
Moustafa Gharieb
Chico
Shaltah
Chico
Shaltah
Mohamed Abdel-Rahman
Abdulhakim
Dr. Ala
Moataz El Tony
Director
Akram Emad
Manager of opera's reception section
Ahmad Faheem
Ghazi
Director Moataz El Tony
Writer Amr Salama, Mohammad El Mohammady, Ahmed Mohy
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Egypt
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 20 April 2023
Release date
21 April 2023 Egypt
20 April 2023 UAE TBC
Also known as
Ibn el-Hagg Ahmad, Ibn Elhagg Ahmed, Son of Ahmad

Film rating

4.4
Rate 13 votes
4.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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