Ahmed, known as "Shalta", faces a dilemma after discovering that his father, Hajj Ahmed Al-Qaeed, the grocery owner, is a former secret agent chased by an organization trying to eliminate him. So Ahmed decides to save him, but things get complicated
Cast
Rahma Ahmed Farag
Nabilah Kamal
Sayed Ragab
Ahmad's father Nabil
Aida Riyad
Sabry Fawaz
Moustafa Gharieb
Chico
Shaltah
Chico
Shaltah
Mohamed Abdel-Rahman
Abdulhakim
Dr. Ala
Moataz El Tony
Director
Akram Emad
Manager of opera's reception section
Ahmad Faheem
Ghazi
DirectorMoataz El Tony
WriterAmr Salama, Mohammad El Mohammady, Ahmed Mohy