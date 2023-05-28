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Poster of Temporary Limitations
Temporary Limitations - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Temporary Limitations

Temporary Limitations

, 2023
Russia / Documentary, Ballet / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Temporary Limitations
Temporary Limitations - Trailer
Temporary Limitations  Trailer

Synopsis

Maria Alexandrova and Vladislav Lantratov are international ballet superstars. Everything in their lives is connected to dance. Being on stage means everything to performers, no matter if it is a theatre in their city, the Bolshoi Theatre, or other famous venues. But their lives take a dramatic turn in the spring of 2019 when Masha and Vlad both get their Achilles tendons injured, she during rehearsal, and he - in the middle of an important premiere in front of a big audience. Their careers, beloved work, and the joy of routines are put on hold. The feet of the artists turn into independent characters, whom their owners address accordingly. "What if this time she doesn't want to?" asks Maria Aleksandrova, an extraordinary ballet dancer, who is experiencing this trauma and recovery for the second time. How to accept everything that has happened to you, without resentment towards yourself and your destiny? How to move ahead while acknowledging that there are things you can't hurry and that maybe there will never be another stage performance? Temporary Limitation is a documentary portrait and an observation of two big artists in a difficult and unpredictable situation.

Cast

Maria Alexandrova
Vladislav Lantratov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 20 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 27 January 2025
World premiere 28 May 2023
Release date
28 May 2023 Russia CoolConnections
31 May 2023 Kazakhstan 6+

Film rating

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