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Kinoafisha Films The Movie Critic

The Movie Critic

The Movie Critic
USA / Drama / 18+

Synopsis

Set in 1977 Los Angeles with one of the most influential movie critics of all time at its center.

Cast

Samuel L. Jackson
Samuel L. Jackson
Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt
Director Quentin Tarantino
Writer Quentin Tarantino
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Updated 11 March 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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