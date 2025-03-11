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The Movie Critic
The Movie Critic
The Movie Critic
USA / Drama / 18+
About
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Cast & Crew
Synopsis
Set in 1977 Los Angeles with one of the most influential movie critics of all time at its center.
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Cast
Samuel L. Jackson
Brad Pitt
Director
Quentin Tarantino
Writer
Quentin Tarantino
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Film rating
0.0
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0
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Updated 11 March 2025
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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