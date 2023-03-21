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Poster of Nunik
Kinoafisha Films Nunik

Nunik

, 2023
Нуник
Armenia / Drama / 18+
Poster of Nunik

Synopsis

Society creates stereotypes, and people obey them regardless of their will. Society surrounds us. There are people who will inevitably be around us, but oftentimes society decides that those who are not like the majority do not have a place around them. Nunik is a little girl living in a small corner of this big world, trying to change it. Nunik brings his autistic brother to the in-laws during her elder sister's wedding, ignoring the parents' prohibition. At that age, perhaps not fully realizing it, but with an inner certainty, she knows that we reject nature and God by rejecting what is different from us.

Cast

Viktoriya Shamiryan
Babken Vardanyan
Hrachya Gasparyan
Marine Petrosyan
Artak Ayvazyan
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Armenia
Runtime 40 minutes
Production year 2023

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Updated 21 March 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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