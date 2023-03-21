Society creates stereotypes, and people obey them regardless of their will. Society surrounds us. There are people who will inevitably be around us, but oftentimes society decides that those who are not like the majority do not have a place around them. Nunik is a little girl living in a small corner of this big world, trying to change it. Nunik brings his autistic brother to the in-laws during her elder sister's wedding, ignoring the parents' prohibition. At that age, perhaps not fully realizing it, but with an inner certainty, she knows that we reject nature and God by rejecting what is different from us.