About 50 Amazon parrots live rough on Stuttgart's streets. They're not built for the German winter- surviving there takes extraordinary adaptability. But, Stuttgart's Amazons are far from unique. Parrots are appearing in cities al...
Film details
CountryGermany
Runtime54 minutes
Production year2012
Also known as
Planet Parrot
Film rating
7.9
Rate10 votes
7.9IMDb
Updated 7 March 2023
Stills
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.