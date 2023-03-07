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Poster of Planet Parrot
7.9
Kinoafisha Films Planet Parrot
7.9

Planet Parrot

, 2012
Planet Parrot
Germany / Documentary / 18+
Poster of Planet Parrot
7.9

Synopsis

About 50 Amazon parrots live rough on Stuttgart's streets. They're not built for the German winter- surviving there takes extraordinary adaptability. But, Stuttgart's Amazons are far from unique. Parrots are appearing in cities al...

Film details

Country Germany
Runtime 54 minutes
Production year 2012
Also known as
Planet Parrot

Film rating

7.9
Rate 10 votes
7.9 IMDb
Updated 7 March 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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