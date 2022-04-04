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Poster of She's the One
5.8
She's the One - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films She's the One
5.8

She's the One

, 2021
La donna per me
Italy / Comedy / 18+
Trailers
Poster of She's the One
5.8
She's the One - Dubbed trailer
She's the One  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

What if you could answer any question and eliminate all doubts before making the most important decision of your life? What if, by some sort of magic, you could live your life pursuing your wildest and deepest desires? That’s what’s about to happen to Andrea, a thirty-year-old man on the eve of his wedding with Laura, the girl he met in college and with whom he built a life together. Andrea starts waking up everyday in a different life and a different self, in realities where he and Laura never got together in the first place. Exploring the many paths his life could have lead him on to, from unapologetic womanizer to acclaimed musician, Andrea will have to face the void Laura’s absence left in his many different “iterations”. Will he try to break the spell?

Cast

Andrea Arcangeli
Andrea
Cristiano Caccamo
Beniamino, il Maschilista
Angela Curri
Ilenia D'Avenia
Stefano Fresi
Stefano Fresi
Lorenzo
Francesca Agostini
Dario Cassini
Giuseppe Cederna
Francesco Gabbani
Federico
Alessandra Mastronardi
Alessandra Mastronardi
Laura
Director Marco Martani
Writer Eleonora Ceci, Marco Martani
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 44 minutes
Production year 2021
Online premiere 1 June 2023
World premiere 4 April 2022
Release date
4 April 2022 Italy
Production Lucky Red, Rai Cinema, Sky Italia
Also known as
La donna per me, Nadie como tú, Ő az igazi, She's the One, Моя вторая половинка

Film rating

5.8
Rate 10 votes
6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 12 December 2023

Film Trailers

All trailers
She's the One - Dubbed trailer
She's the One Dubbed trailer
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