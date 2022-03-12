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7.1
Kinoafisha
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To Leslie
7.1
To Leslie
, 2022
To Leslie
USA / Drama / 18+
About
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Stills
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7.1
Synopsis
A West Texas single mother wins the lottery and squanders it just as fast, leaving behind a world of heartbreak. Years later, with her charm running out and nowhere to go, she fights to rebuild her life and find redemption.
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Cast
Andrea Riseborough
Leslie
Allison Janney
Marc Maron
Stephen Root
Blake Robbins
Handyman
Drew Youngblood
13-year-old James
Tom Virtue
Leslie's Father Raymond
Lauren Letherer
Leslie's Mother Helen
Sewell Whitney
Newsman
Pramode Kumar
Motel Manager
Brandee Steger
Motel Single Mother
Chris Jones
Stud
Director
Michael Morris
Writer
Ryan Binaco
Composer
Linda Perry
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 59 minutes
Production year
2022
Online premiere
7 October 2022
World premiere
12 March 2022
Release date
9 March 2023
Australia
M
10 March 2023
Finland
12
10 November 2022
Greece
K15
3 November 2022
Israel
29 June 2023
Mexico
B-15
10 August 2023
Poland
29 November 2023
South Korea
15
3 March 2023
Spain
MPAA
R
Worldwide Gross
$413,158
Production
BCDF Pictures, Baral Waley Productions, Shaken Not Stirred
Also known as
To Leslie, Mala Suerte, Buena Suerte, À Leslie, A Sorte Grande, Dla Leslie, Leslie Ha'Yekara, Para Leslie, To Leslie トゥ・レスリー, Όσα φέρνει η ζωή, Заради Леслі, Ради Лесли, 투 레슬리, 致蕾絲莉
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Film rating
7.1
Rate
11
votes
7.1
IMDb
Stills
Quotes
Sweeney
You're living, right? I'm sorry it ain't a fairytale. We all should have done things differently. But you're what's wrong with you. Not anyone else.
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
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