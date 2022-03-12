You're living, right? I'm sorry it ain't a fairytale. We all should have done things differently. But you're what's wrong with you. Not anyone else.

Sweeney You're living, right? I'm sorry it ain't a fairytale. We all should have done things differently. But you're what's wrong with you. Not anyone else.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.