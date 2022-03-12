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Poster of To Leslie
7.1
Kinoafisha Films To Leslie
7.1

To Leslie

, 2022
To Leslie
USA / Drama / 18+
Poster of To Leslie
7.1

Synopsis

A West Texas single mother wins the lottery and squanders it just as fast, leaving behind a world of heartbreak. Years later, with her charm running out and nowhere to go, she fights to rebuild her life and find redemption.

Cast

Andrea Riseborough
Andrea Riseborough
Leslie
Allison Janney
Allison Janney
Marc Maron
Marc Maron
Stephen Root
Stephen Root
Blake Robbins
Handyman
Drew Youngblood
13-year-old James
Tom Virtue
Leslie's Father Raymond
Lauren Letherer
Leslie's Mother Helen
Sewell Whitney
Sewell Whitney
Newsman
Pramode Kumar
Motel Manager
Brandee Steger
Motel Single Mother
Chris Jones
Stud
Director Michael Morris
Writer Ryan Binaco
Composer Linda Perry
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 59 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 7 October 2022
World premiere 12 March 2022
Release date
9 March 2023 Australia M
10 March 2023 Finland 12
10 November 2022 Greece K15
3 November 2022 Israel
29 June 2023 Mexico B-15
10 August 2023 Poland
29 November 2023 South Korea 15
3 March 2023 Spain
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $413,158
Production BCDF Pictures, Baral Waley Productions, Shaken Not Stirred
Also known as
To Leslie, Mala Suerte, Buena Suerte, À Leslie, A Sorte Grande, Dla Leslie, Leslie Ha'Yekara, Para Leslie, To Leslie トゥ・レスリー, Όσα φέρνει η ζωή, Заради Леслі, Ради Лесли, 투 레슬리, 致蕾絲莉

Film rating

7.1
Rate 11 votes
7.1 IMDb

Quotes

Sweeney You're living, right? I'm sorry it ain't a fairytale. We all should have done things differently. But you're what's wrong with you. Not anyone else.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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