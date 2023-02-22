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6.8
Kinoafisha
Films
Mesyats avgust
6.8
Mesyats avgust
, 1972
Mesyats avgust
USSR / Drama / 18+
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6.8
Synopsis
N/A
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Cast
Stanislav Churkin
Vera Kuznetsova
Iya Savvina
Sergey Shakurov
Elizaveta Nikishchikhina
Aleksei Sirotkin
Yevgeniya Vetlova
Village council employee
Director
Vadim Mikhaylov
Writer
Albina Shulgina
Composer
Valeri Gavrilin
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 8 minutes
Production year
1972
World premiere
28 May 1972
Release date
28 May 1972
Russia
28 May 1972
USSR
Production
Lenfilm Studio
Also known as
Mesyats avgust, Месяц август
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Film rating
6.8
Rate
10
votes
6.4
IMDb
Updated 22 February 2023
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