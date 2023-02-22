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Poster of Mesyats avgust
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Mesyats avgust
6.8

Mesyats avgust

, 1972
Mesyats avgust
USSR / Drama / 18+
Poster of Mesyats avgust
6.8

Synopsis

N/A

Cast

Stanislav Churkin
Vera Kuznetsova
Iya Savvina
Iya Savvina
Sergey Shakurov
Sergey Shakurov
Elizaveta Nikishchikhina
Aleksei Sirotkin
Yevgeniya Vetlova
Village council employee
Director Vadim Mikhaylov
Writer Albina Shulgina
Composer Valeri Gavrilin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 8 minutes
Production year 1972
World premiere 28 May 1972
Release date
28 May 1972 Russia
28 May 1972 USSR
Production Lenfilm Studio
Also known as
Mesyats avgust, Месяц август

Film rating

6.8
Rate 10 votes
6.4 IMDb
Updated 22 February 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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