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Poster of Southern Belles
5.5
Kinoafisha Films Southern Belles
5.5

Southern Belles

, 2005
Southern Belles
USA / Comedy, Romantic / 18+
Poster of Southern Belles
5.5

Synopsis

Bell and Belle want to break out of their trailer park lives and get up and out to the "Big City" of Atlanta. Just when they think they are on their way to getting a nest egg Bell falls for a handsome police officer named Rhett Butler.

Cast

Anna Faris
Anna Faris
Belle Scott
Laura Breckenridge
Bell Granger
Justin Chambers
Rhett Butler
Fred Weller
Tracy Hampton
Heather Goldenhersh
Margery
Judah Friedlander
Judah Friedlander
Duane
David Wheir
Bob-Oh
Jack McCarthy
Officer Les Franck
Naima Lena
Claudette
Zac Gardner
Kevin
Director Brennan Shroff, Paul Myers
Writer Brennan Shroff, Paul Myers
Composer Neil Perry, P.T. Walkley
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2005
World premiere 1 January 2005
Release date
1 January 2005 USA
MPAA R
Budget $1,000,000
Production LaSalleHolland, Southern Belles LLC, Talent One
Also known as
Southern Belles, Bellezas del sur, Damas del Sur, Déli szépségek, Южные красотки

Film rating

5.5
Rate 10 votes
5.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 17 February 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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