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Southern Belles
5.5
Southern Belles
, 2005
Southern Belles
USA / Comedy, Romantic / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
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5.5
Synopsis
Bell and Belle want to break out of their trailer park lives and get up and out to the "Big City" of Atlanta. Just when they think they are on their way to getting a nest egg Bell falls for a handsome police officer named Rhett Butler.
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Cast
Anna Faris
Belle Scott
Laura Breckenridge
Bell Granger
Justin Chambers
Rhett Butler
Fred Weller
Tracy Hampton
Heather Goldenhersh
Margery
Judah Friedlander
Duane
David Wheir
Bob-Oh
Jack McCarthy
Officer Les Franck
Naima Lena
Claudette
Zac Gardner
Kevin
Director
Brennan Shroff
,
Paul Myers
Writer
Brennan Shroff
,
Paul Myers
Composer
Neil Perry
,
P.T. Walkley
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2005
World premiere
1 January 2005
Release date
1 January 2005
USA
MPAA
R
Budget
$1,000,000
Production
LaSalleHolland, Southern Belles LLC, Talent One
Also known as
Southern Belles, Bellezas del sur, Damas del Sur, Déli szépségek, Южные красотки
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Film rating
5.5
Rate
10
votes
5.5
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 17 February 2023
Stills
Quotes
Belle Scott
We can't just show up in Atlanta with nothin' but a suitcase full of loose morals!
Showtimes
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