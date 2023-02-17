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Poster of Tayskiy voyazh Stepanycha
5.1
Kinoafisha Films Tayskiy voyazh Stepanycha
5.1

Tayskiy voyazh Stepanycha

, 2005
Tayskiy voyazh Stepanycha
Thailand, Russia / Comedy / 18+
Poster of Tayskiy voyazh Stepanycha
5.1

Synopsis

N/A

Cast

Ilya Oleynikov
Ilya Oleynikov
Stepanych
Lyubov Polishchuk
Lyubov Polishchuk
Lyusya Okopova
Alisa Grebenshchikova
Alisa Grebenshchikova
Masha Okopova
Mikhail Vladimirov
Mikhail Vladimirov
Senya Shpilevoy
Stanislav Sadalskiy
Stanislav Sadalskiy
Vakha Vorkutidze
Vadim Smirnov
first brother Kachko
Dmitry Smirnov
second brother Kachko
Lada Dance
Manana
Aleksandr Pyatkov
Ivan Ivanovich Lysakov
Tatyana Kravchenko
Tatyana Kravchenko
Head of Customs
Director Maksim Voronkov
Writer Ilya Oleynikov, Maksim Voronkov, Igor Ter-Karapetov
Composer Ilya Oleynikov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Thailand / Russia
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2005
Production WSB
Also known as
Tayskiy voyazh Stepanycha, Тайский вояж Степаныча

Film rating

5.1
Rate 10 votes
5.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 
Updated 17 February 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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