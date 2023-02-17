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5.1
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Tayskiy voyazh Stepanycha
5.1
Tayskiy voyazh Stepanycha
, 2005
Tayskiy voyazh Stepanycha
Thailand, Russia / Comedy / 18+
About
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Cast & Crew
Posters
5.1
Synopsis
N/A
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Cast
Ilya Oleynikov
Stepanych
Lyubov Polishchuk
Lyusya Okopova
Alisa Grebenshchikova
Masha Okopova
Mikhail Vladimirov
Senya Shpilevoy
Stanislav Sadalskiy
Vakha Vorkutidze
Vadim Smirnov
first brother Kachko
Dmitry Smirnov
second brother Kachko
Lada Dance
Manana
Aleksandr Pyatkov
Ivan Ivanovich Lysakov
Tatyana Kravchenko
Head of Customs
Director
Maksim Voronkov
Writer
Ilya Oleynikov
,
Maksim Voronkov
,
Igor Ter-Karapetov
Composer
Ilya Oleynikov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Thailand / Russia
Runtime
1 hour 35 minutes
Production year
2005
Production
WSB
Also known as
Tayskiy voyazh Stepanycha, Тайский вояж Степаныча
More
Film rating
5.1
Rate
10
votes
5.4
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Best Russian Films
Updated 17 February 2023
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