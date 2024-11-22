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7.8
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The Alzheimer's Project
7.8
The Alzheimer's Project
, 2009
The Alzheimer's Project
USA / Documentary / 18+
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7.8
Synopsis
Alzheimer's disease is an irreversible brain disorder that destroys a person's memory and thinking skills. It is a disease that affects millions of Americans. This four-part documentary series focuses on the causes, symptoms, trea...
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Cast
Maria Shriver
Self
Alissa Anderegg
Self
Cici Carmen
Sofia
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
48 minutes
Production year
2009
Production
HBO Documentary Films
Also known as
The Alzheimer's Project, Alzheimer-kór, 阿茲海默特輯
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Film rating
7.8
Rate
10
votes
7.7
IMDb
Updated 22 November 2024
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