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Poster of The Alzheimer's Project
7.8
Kinoafisha Films The Alzheimer's Project
7.8

The Alzheimer's Project

, 2009
The Alzheimer's Project
USA / Documentary / 18+
Poster of The Alzheimer's Project
7.8

Synopsis

Alzheimer's disease is an irreversible brain disorder that destroys a person's memory and thinking skills. It is a disease that affects millions of Americans. This four-part documentary series focuses on the causes, symptoms, trea...

Cast

Maria Shriver
Self
Alissa Anderegg
Self
Cici Carmen
Sofia
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 48 minutes
Production year 2009
Production HBO Documentary Films
Also known as
The Alzheimer's Project, Alzheimer-kór, 阿茲海默特輯

Film rating

7.8
Rate 10 votes
7.7 IMDb
Updated 22 November 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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